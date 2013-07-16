Is J.J. Abrams planning to direct ‘Star Trek 3’ next year?

Will J.J. Abrams boldly go back aboard the Enterprise after all?

When it was announced that “Star Trek” veteran Abrams would be directing “Star Wars: Episode VII” for a tentative summer 2015 release, many assumed that he would be too busy to call the shots on “Star Trek 3,” and would have to hand the reins over to someone else, with Joe Cornish (“Attack the Block”) rumored to be up for the gig.

Not so, says “Star Trek” co-star Zachary Quinto, who claims that Abrams will indeed be directing the third installment — and much sooner than expected.

“‘Star Trek 3’ should be filming, I suppose, next year,” Quinto said in an interview with Buzzhub. “It”s going to be made a lot quicker than the last one. That”s the plan, although nothing is confirmed yet.”

Quinto also said that Abrams has tentative plans to direct, although as he says, nothing has been confirmed yet. With “Star Wars” aiming for a 2015 release, Abrams previously hinted that “Star Trek 3” would either have to wait for him to be freed up (most likely sometime in 2015), or someone else would have to direct (Abrams also acts a producer on the franchise). Shooting the threequel before “Star Wars” sounds like a daunting challenge, but if it works out, there could be two J.J. Abrams-directed sci-fi tentpoles in theaters by 2016.

Currently in theaters, “Star Trek Into Darkness” also stars Chris Pine, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Karl Urban, Alice Eve, and Peter Weller.

Who do you want to direct “Star Trek 3”? Should Abrams keep bouncing back and forth between “Stars” or should he just pick a franchise and stick with it?

