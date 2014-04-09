Is Joan Jett joining Nirvana at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction?

It looks like Joan Jett could be playing with the remaining members of Nirvana at their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tomorrow night in Brooklyn.

On their Instagram account, Foo Fighters-led by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl-posted a photo of Grohl”s drum set, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic”s bass, Pat Smear”s guitar and Joan Jett”s guitar, according to Stereogum, in a set up from what looked like a rehearsal.

The Rock Hall has not announced whether Nirvana would play at Thursday night”s induction (Fellow inductees Kiss and Linda Ronstadt will not, in fact Ronstadt will not even attend).

Taking the late Kurt Cobain”s place in Nirvana, even just for one night, takes balls, but we can think of few better than Jett to jump in. First off, she and Grohl are great pals and seem to love playing together. Second, she can handle the job. In fact, it would be a real kick to see her tackle “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or “Come As You Are.”

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe will induct Nirvana.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on HBO on May 31.