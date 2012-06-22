Is Justin Bieber’s ‘Believe’ set for 2012’s biggest bow on the Billboard 200?

Justin Bieber”s “Beliebers” will handily propel his new studio album, “Believe” to the top of the Billboard 200 next week, providing the teen sensation with the largest opening numbers of any set this year.

“Believe” will be the first album of 2012 to surpass 400,000 in opening week sales, with projections catapulting the set as high as 425,000, according to Hits Daily Double. The previous best first week frame this year belonged to Madonna”s “MDNA.”

The top three title will all be new: Kenny Chesney”s “Welcome To The Fishbowl” will likely to the 200,000 mark to come in at No. 2 and Fiona Apple”s “Idler Wheel…,” her first set in seven years, will bow at No. 3 with sales of around 70,000 copies.

The only other debut in the Top 10 will belong to Smashing Pumpkins” “Oceania,” which looks good for No. 7.

This week”s No. 1, Usher”s “Looking 4 Myself,” tumbles to No. 4, while Adele”s “21,” slips to No. 5, its lowest position since it debuted 16 months ago.

Despite poor box office numbers, the soundtrack to “Rock of Ages” remains a steady seller at No. 6, moving up to 50,000 copies.

One Direction”s “Up All Night” will be at No. 8, while Rush”s “Clockwork Angels” and Alan Jackson”s “Thirty Miles West” look good for No. 9 and 10, but are running neck and neck with two days left before the charts close on Sunday night.