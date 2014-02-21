Is Marvel’s win streak in danger with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’?

Upon closer inspection, “Guardians of the Galaxy” lacks a number of other key ingredients Marvel’s recent films had going for them. A glaring omission is star power. “Thor,” “Captain America” and “Iron Man” had a number of well-known, critically acclaimed faces adorning their one-sheets; Gwenyth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges, Tommy Lee Jones, Anthony Hopkins, Natalie Portman — the list goes on. On the flip side, “Guardians'” cast isn’t exactly overflowing with proven box-office draws; featuring pro wrestler Dave Batista to TV’s “Parks & Recreation’s” funny man Chris Pratt, many will be scouring IMDb in order to find a familiar face in this group. The film’s biggest star is arguably Zoe Saldana, whose most notable work was as Neytiri in 2009’s “Avatar,” where she played a CGI-enhanced blue alien — which makes her perfect for the role of a makeup-enhanced green alien.
“Guardians” director James Gunn, is another question mark. Before helming his first big-budget blockbuster for a major studio — one that will be compared to the other Marvel Studios films it is intrinsically linked too — Gunn directed indie genre films like “Slither” and “Super” that were deliberately left of center. Prior to “Guardians,” the scope and scale of his films weren’t intended to appeal to as broad an audience as Marvel is aiming for. As both writer and director, Gunn is nothing if not an unconventional choice; whether that will pay off for Marvel remains to be seen, and is something we can’t gauge based purely on the first trailer.
Another stumbling block could be the concept. While “Man of Steel” and Thor have each featured grounded, real world elements, the former was sci-fi lite, while the latter was a fantasy-fueled adventure that spent most of the first film stripping away the fantastic and finding the man at its center. “Man of Steel’s” Krypton, despite a couple dragons and a bellowing Bantha in the opening scene, featured an all-human cast, while Thor’s Asgard looks like somthing Rome would have evolved into after a few thousand years. “Guardians” is going to take things measurably further than both, and delve into a level of science-fiction that dates back to the original “Star Wars” — body paint, aliens, and settings that are going to be much less recognizable than those found on Earth, as well as those in the aforementioned films. Are viewers ready to accept a superhero film where the five main players include two actors completely coated in latex and make-up, two CGI creations and just one human?
“Guardians'” late-summer release date could be a point of concern as well. August has not always been favorable for sci-fi and superhero films, possibly due to audience burnt-out after months of studio tent-pole releases. In 2013, “Elysium” was seen as a mild failure, opening to less than $30M despite a big ad roll-out and Matt Damon’s face on the poster. Later that same month, “Kick-Ass 2” performed reasonably well, if substantially softer than the cult hit original. Going back further, in August 2012’s “Total Recall” remake flopped with a lackluster $25M opening. Despite studios’ best efforts, releasing a movie at the tail end of the summer — and more importantly, at the end of the summer movie season — has not always been a profitable venture.
An opening in the $25M-$30M range would be perceived as a complete disaster for “Guardians” when viewed against Marvel’s recent track record of first weekend box office domination and record setting; “Thor: The Dark World” opened to $85M last November, and “Iron Man 3” opened to $174M in May.
And it may not matter how good the final product is; critical acclaim doesn’t necessarily translate into box office gold. Take 2012’s “Dredd,” which had stellar reviews and a boatload of online hype leading into its September opening weekend. It debuted to a miserable $6M, and went on to gross only $35M, worldwide.
All of this, of course, is purely speculation. And in all fairness, predicting “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” success by analyzing past science-fiction and superhero efforts might be an apples-to-oranges comparison. Despite the challenges “Guardians” faces in terms of putting casual fans in the seats, the movie does sport Marvel’s secret weapon: Continuity. In 2008, Marvel began to slowly weave their films together through Easter eggs, post-credits scenes and casual references. Since then, the continuity progressively tightened up, leading directly to 2012’s “The Avengers.”
In May of 2013, “Iron Man 3” was perceived by many as a de facto sequel to “The Avengers,” rocketing its box-office totals north of a billion dollars worldwide. November’s “Thor” sequel made nearly $200M more than the original did in early 2011; the link it shares with the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe was no doubt part of its success.
A strong box office performance from “Guardians” would almost certainly prove that Marvel’s brand loyalty trumps star power, director clout and familiarity with well-established characters. If you’re a fan of Marvel’s past films, there is a strong incentive to attend “Guardians of the Galaxy,” if for no other reason than, in some way, it will be the next chapter chapter in the larger narrative — which is not something moviegoers have been willing to miss out on so far.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” opens August 1, 2014 in theaters.
Bradley Cooper?
I don’t think that merely having the voices of BRadley Cooper and Vin Diesel will be much of a draw. However, since movie goers have short memories, they should be able to capitalize onChris Pratt’s having been the voice of Emmett in The Lego Movie. As for well-respected actors to give the film some gravitas, there’s John C. Reilly and Glenn Close.
But it really doesn’t matter who is in it or whether you’ve heard of them. The Marvel name has built up equity with fans, and those fans are willing to trust Marvel if they want to make a movie with a tree, a racoon, a green girl, a muscled alien and Emmett.
I’m not sure who the Guardians of the Galaxy are, it would have been nice to have listed the superheroes in this article about how obscure they are.
Vin Diesel as Groot anyone? Anyone who has ever seen the Iron Giant will agree that it just adds credibility to me for voice talent. At least he won’t be puffy on camera like in the F&F series.
Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Glenn Close aren’t big names?
Maybe do a little research before prematurely concluding that the cast lacks “well-known” faces.
Neither Cooper nor Diesel appear in the film, so no, they don’t count as faces of any kind (not that either one is even close to the likes of Hopkins, Downey, Paltrow, Portman, Bridges etc), and Glenn Close a)doesn’t sell tickets and b)is all but irrelevant to the target audience. All of which, of course, was the demonstrably valid point of the author’s article.
Maybe work on your reading comp before making silly comments.
Whether or not Cooper and Vin Diesel appear in the film depends on how you define the term “appear.” If you define the term narrowly as being visually reflected on the screen in unaltered human form, then you are correct, they do not appear. If you broaden the definition, to motion capture (Groot) and voice (Cooper), they do appear.
I disagree that Cooper, Diesel, Saldana, etc… have any less star power than Hopkins, Paltrow or Portman. If you look at box office receipts from last couple of years, Diesel, Cooper and Saldana did quite headlining several well-received films (e.g., Hangover, FF7, Avatar)
Considering GotG (and, IMO, World War Hulk) are vastly more interesting stories than Marvel’s more mainstream characters, I hope people decide to take a chance and see it. If it remains faithful to the series, I could see it becoming the next Star Wars.
I’ve never read a single “Guardians of the Galaxy” comic book … but after watching the trailer for this movie, I’m in. I think it looks great.
A little more research would have shown that Zoe Saldana is a bigger name then the writer suggested. Many people did see the last two Star Trek movies.
No. Is the simple answer. This film will be massive. Just listen to the response out there to the trailer.
It can be massive in a way ROTPOTA was because August release date prevents too big numbers. It’s just the nature of the month.
Good point TIMB. Besides Robert Downey Jnr wasn’t at the top of his game when he did the first Iron Man. So what has a name got to do with anything. The success will be down to how good the film is. I can’t stand all these, it will only be successful if it has A, B & C. Was there any big names in Star Wars when it came out. Apart from Alec Guiness & Peter Cushing. & they didn’t bring that kind of audience. So stop all your boring suit talk, because it has no relevance. I for one am very excited about this film.
Yep, RDJ was mostly known for his drug addiction but he made IM trailer. Best money shot they could ever hope for. That changed everything and that’s what happens when true star power is cast. OTOH, look at the damage that Hobbit:DOS marketing did to that movie by focusing on never-was Orlando Bloom and his romance with Kate from Lost. Boxoffice nose-dived so much that DOS won’t even crack 260M in US while all other LOTR/Hobbit movies managed over 300M.
That’s why it’s important to spread awareness of these characters.
Every chance I get I tell people I happen to be talking to (when it comes to movies) about Guardians. Most, of coarse, never heard of them. But, once I show them material they become interested.
NYJ. You don’t understand anything. Your point is pointless. This article is pointless. Please research before commenting.
the writer of this piece is a fucktard! This movie has only one trailer so far and it looks to be just as badass as the rest of the marvel films!
How old are you, twelve? The humor in this film is aimed squarely at teenagers. It just reads as far, FAR too silly…maybe it will fall into the “so bad it’s good” niche of films, but I think that’s about the best it could hope for.
My mother doesn’t really follow the comic book movies. She’s enjoyed a couple of them while my dad likes them more, but I showed my mom this trailer and she thinks it looks entertaining and the trailer was funny. That’s about as casual an audience as you can ask for, I’d say.
August 1st is kind of the last hurrah of summer before school starts, so people could head out to see it as a final escape before the ol’ routine sets in.
As for James Gunn…well, Joss Whedon is still the man at the helm of the entire ship and he personally vouched for this decision as THE man for the job.
If there’s on Marvel movie rule I cling to, it’s in Whedon we trust.
Have you not looked at the cast of this movie. It’s massive. Lee Pace, Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldana, Chris Prat, John C Reilly, Djimon Housou, Michael Rooker, Glen Close & yes NYJ, Bradley Cooper & Vin Diesel. They do count. They are being used to promote this film. They preform as 2 central cast members. Just because you say something it doesn’t make it fact. So massive cast. Massive film. It’s going to be MASSIVE! Ok!
Really horrible and skewed article.
The part about no big names was really laughable. You named people like Tommy Lee Jones and Anthony Hopkins, who had tiny roles in those movies and avoided people like Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston or Hayley Atwell all being unknowns with MAJOR roles.
Guardians has Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly,Glenn Close and Benicio del Toro.
How much more star power do you want?
Like I said, it’s a skewed article looking for hits.
You don’t think John C. Reilly is a recognizable face/name?
Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, Dr. Steve Brule, Dewey Cox?
Hell, in 2002 he appeared in three of the five Best Picture nominees, including the winner, Chicago, for which he was Oscar nominated.
“Are viewers ready to accept a superhero film where the five main players include two actors completely coated in latex and make-up, two CGI creations and just one human?”
Why shouldn’t they? In the most successful movie ever, most protagonists are motion captured, giant antropomorphic, blue space cats! The most successful movie at the box office right now is about tiny Lego men!
This piece totally misses the point that despite the Marvel logo, it would be best to sell this as a WACKY SCI-FI ADVENTURE instead of another comic book movie. People who want to have FUN are gravitating towards this. It’s the miserable emo neckbeard nerdgins who are soiling their Underoos that it’s not dark and gritty enough.
The reason Elysium bombed wasn’t its release date but the fact it was lame and an obvious political lecture about how much wiser our 1% celebrity betters are than us proles. Who wants to pay $10 to have Matt Damon tell you you’re greedy and mean?
So people who recognize that the humor in GotG is childish and sophomoric and have no interest in paying money to see such crap are “emo neckbeard nerdgins”? Seriously?
Also, you missed the point of ELYSIUM – it failed because it was overtly preachy from a liberal perspective for the need for Obamacare. It spread the leftist argument of “eat the rich” and completely failed in its ending (like a handful of medical supply ships are somehow going to heal the billions of people in an overpopulated dystopia).
Don’t be surprised if the post-credits sequence is essentially a trailer for “Ultron.” If so, that’ll sell a few tickets on its own.
I doubt Marvel has anything to worry about.
Marvel is in more danger with Ant Man since Rudd and Lilly are no stars whatsoever. Numbers don’t lie:
Rudd headlined Knock Up sequel and that thing barely made half of what Knocked Up made.
Lilly is still mostly known as “that chick from Lost”, and she was the face of Hobbit:DOS marketing and DOS is the only Middle Earth movie that couldn’t cross 300M domestically, heck, it won’t even cross 260M despite 3D and inflation. DOS also dropped in other countries, including NewZealand, except China where face of marketing was Smaug, not the semi-known TV actress from shampoo commercials. She also looks nothing like in that movie since they had to apply tons of de-age/face-smoothing SFX. Difference between her real life look (much older than 35) and airbrushed big screen appearances is stunning in a bad way.
So given all that – that actors have no star power, that actress looks mightily disappointing when her face isn’t fixed in post production – on top of oddball concept points out that AM is the one that could fail, not GOTG.
Oddball concept?
Marvel films have made several billion dollars so far on oddball concepts.
Also..Michael Douglas.
When charisma is involved which Rudd and Lilly (who sunk every Kate episode in Lost when she was asked to be a sole lead) are not. Michaerl Douglas hasn’t been a boxoffice pull since forever. Behind the Candelabra was TV.
Pratt definitely has more screen presence than any of them. By a wide margin.
Marvel’s “win streak” was over with IRON MAN 2 and THOR, both of which sucked.
Didn’t they already have their first flop with Ghost Rider 2?
I’d like to point out that most of Marvel’s directorial choices came in from left field, too. I mean, Jon Favreau pre-Iron Man was known for 1. an indie movie where people try to party around Los Angeles (okay, as an actor) and 2. a Will Ferrell Christmas holiday movie which, granted, was a large hit, but picking him for an action movie?
Thor: Picking a Shakespearean director for a movie about Nordic space aliens?
In fact, I’d say for the most part that the most conventional choices had led to the least satisfying movies: Going back to Favreau for IM2 led to more of the same, and Louis Leterrier (more or less Luc Besson Jr.) helming The Incredible Hulk resulted in nothing much (I didn’t mind the film, but I consider it bottom tier as well). Although Joe Johnston for CapAm 1 was one of my favorites of Phase One, I know lots of people who didn’t care for that one, so.
Zoe Saldana had a role in a small indie project called Star Trek as well. I think they made a sequel and she was in that too.
The writer is correct though, no stars who can actually draw. Besides Star Trek, Saldana has been in nothing. Avatar doesn’t even count, nobody went to see the film to see her as a blue alien. She couldn’t draw if her life depended on it. Same with the rest of the cast you Marvel maggots. Only the Marvel logo will save this film. Bet on it!
The Iron Man character and RDJ weren’t well known when the movie came out and look how that turned out. I think they’ll be okay.
The film looks like a massive misfire. The humor is juvenile to the point of slapstick and the characters are just not accessible to the mainstream. You’d have to be about 14 to think that the line “What an a-hole” is actually funny. Everyone I know who has seen the trailer has thought it looked ridiculous. There’s not a chance in hell I’d pay to go see this.
What’s the chance that you still haven’t seen this?
Chance that I haven’t seen it? 100% – as I stated, no way would I pay to see this in the theater.
Well, you’re not a loss for the movie anyway. Cause it already broke records and became the sole movie to save the lackluster summer blockbusters.
“Lackluster summer blockbusters”…??? If you were talking about only TRANSFORMERS or THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2, *maybe* I could see it…but you’re forgetting CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER, X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST, GODZILLA, MALEFICENT, EDGE OF TOMORROW, DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES.
MMORNING, first of all you are missing out on the BEST marvel movie to date, second you are an idiot, Guadians of the galaxy has been the first of the summer to make over 300 million in domestic dollars. neither captain amaerica or tranformers made over that much. also just so you little brain understands, where talking DOMESTIC, meaning US dollars where studios make the most money from. in the US guardians made over 300 million, the first movie of the year to do so. in terms of world widegross, guardians is close to making over 800 million wants it comes out in China.
Vice2vursa — first off, save the insults; they are immature and uncalled for and make YOU sound like the idiot. Second, your grammar needs serious work so us small-minded people can understand what you’re saying, third, why is it so important to you that I see this movie? Unlike you, I will see this basically for free on cable or netflix on my big screen and a much better sound system. And fourth, you’re way behind the times if you still think that the domestic box office is where films make all their money. Nowadays big budget movies see their best returns overseas.
I love the concept of the movie. Infact i love this costume more than any other comic character. I am planning to buy one. I saw it here. How would it will look.
Funny gong back to read articles- the little movie that could and did, conquer every other movie that came before it and as of this writing become the only movie to hit 399 million in the states!,