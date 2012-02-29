Hitfix confirms Whitney Houston biopic is a no go

Hiftix has independently confirmed that any rumors of a Whitney Houston biopic, featuring Rihanna or anyone else, are totally false.

The internet lit up over the last several hours after the U.K.”s Daily Mail reported that it could happen, with Jennifer Hudson, Vivica Fox and Jordin Sparks also in the running. Sparks co-stars with Houston in the singer’s last film, “Sparkle,” out this summer.

However, it looks like the report was false. Clive Davis”s representative confirmed to us that it “100% false.” Davis, signed and mentored Houston at Arista Records. As someone who has covered Davis for nearly two decades, including through many of the Whitney years, the suggestion. And it was.

Even though this report isn’t true, we know it”s only a matter of time before someone does start to work on a Houston biopic. As the fascination with her following her death has shown, it”s too interesting and tragic a story for it not to happen, but we hope she gets to rest in peace just a little bit longer.

In other Houston news, Target has pulled a greeting card, in stores long before her death, that poked fun of her love for bad boys.

