Is ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ really an Oscar player?

Sometimes it’s best to wait through the pre-release hype to see a movie. That’s a rare occurrence for this pundit, but every once in awhile it happens with a big movie. In this case, travel and business schedules dictated viewing Rupert Wyatt’s acclaimed “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” six days after its debut. The early buzz had been iffy on “Apes” and Fox certainly wasn’t screening it early, but a funny thing happened on the way to opening day – some very strong reviews.
With a very good 69 on Metacritic including raves from Time’s Richard Corliss, the LA Times’ Kenneth Turan and the Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern and a more than satisfactory 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Apes” has become one of the strongest reviewed films of the summer. What most critics are raving about however, isn’t James Franco’s phoned in performance (the less about that the better), but the impressive combination of Andy Serkis’ motion capture turn combined with the CG artistry from his old friends at WETA.
Serkis and WETA have worked before on everything from “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy to “King Kong” (where he also played an Ape) to the upcoming “The Adventures of Tintin.” Their collaboration here in the creation of the increasingly intelligent Caesar basically makes up for”Apes” somewhat weak storyline. As Caesar grows up and he begins to take on more “human” qualities, the audience begins to care and for him and he becomes the film’s hero. It’s a nice switch from previous “Apes” movies where the primates were basically the villains, but there is no true surprise with where the film is going. Especially since it’s an admitted prequel. But Wyatt’s direction and Serkis/Weta’s Caesar provide some tender moments amongst the rebellious apes that will catch anyone’s eye. And to be clear, no one is disputing Wyatt’s work in crafting a film which is as much a CG/live action hybrid as the “Smurfs.” It’s no easy task to use so much CG in a drama and make the whole enterprise believable. Especially when your story isn’t taking place on an alien world filled with gigantic blue-skinned warriors (yes, we realize that ain’t easy either, but you get the point…). However, let’s be clear, throwing around “best picture contender” is a little out of bounds at this point and for a number of reasons.
The Oscar buzz for “Apes” has been in a few select editorials, but mostly on twitter. And, these snap judgments are coming from critics or media who just don’t get the Academy. It would be one thing if there were still a guaranteed 10 slots in the best picture race (there aren’t). It would be another thing if it wasn’t an incredibly competitive year (it is). And more so, it would be another thing if the Academy consistently gave love to genre-esque films (“Avatar” and “Lord of the Rings” aside, they don’t).
On the other hand, many are hoping that Serkis can break through and become the first actor nominated for a motion-capture performance. And considering, Zoe Saldana’s fine work in “Avatar” (and I’d say Jim Carrey was pretty remarkable in “A Christmas Carol” too), it’s clear this is going to happen someday. But, will Serkis cross that line? If he lands a nod, it’s going to be because of a very, very concentrated and strong campaign by Fox. The studio is going to have to convince a good deal of the actor’s branch that only Serkis could have pulled this off. The best supporting actor category isn’t a war zone like the best actress or best actor fields will be this year, but it’s not weak. Again, Serkis and WETA make “Apes” work, but making awards history won’t be easy (it never is).
One thing that is a lock is a nomination for best visual effects. In fact, “Apes” is probably the front runner to win just for the sheer volume of realistic apes that populate the film. Still, it will face real competition from “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “Thor,” “Super 8” “Immortals” and, possibly, “Battle: Los Angeles.”
Among other technical credits, it’s hard to see “Apes” making any noise outside of the sound categories. The cinematography and score are just too middle of the road (truth hurts).
Lastly, kudos have to go to Big Fox for allowing Wyatt and the producers of “Apes” to go in such an unconventional direction in the first place.. Especially for a franchise that needed a lift after the bad taste left in everyone’s mouth after Tim Burton’s “Planet of the Apes” reboot a decade ago. Along with the excellent “X-Men: First Class” this summer, it’s both surprising and encouraging for a studio often maligned for any genre project not involving James Cameron.
Do you think “Apes” or Serkis are real Oscar contenders? Share your thoughts below.
For year-round entertainment commentary and awards season news follow Gregory Ellwood on Twitter @HitFixGregory.
Nah, Motion Capture performances will never be able to be nominated for acting Oscars, unless they find a way to show the academy in detail how much of what we see on screen comes from the actor and how much was added by the computer.
Fortunately, a handy split-screen before and after video has already been put out: [youtu.be]
The three-disc editions of Avatar came with hours of extras including how the actors worked to drive the performances.
Some idiot at Entertainment Weekly had a rant about why Avatar’s actors didn’t deserve consideration because animators can alter the performance, as if live actors performances haven’t been shaped through editing since the beginning of movies. This is simple Luddite ignorance.
In 20 years, Andy Serkis is going to recieve a lifetime achievment award. But I doubt he will ever receive a nomination in any category other than the technical ones.
If Serkis didn’t get a nomination for playing Gollum (which he probably should have), he won’t get one for Caesar.
A decade ago, performances like Serkis’ as Gollum was revolutionary and the process not understood. After movies like Avatar and Benjamin Button – Brad Pitt got a Best Actor nod and the character was a CGI head for almost the whole first hour – I think things might change. CGI characters driven by performance-captured actors are destined to be viewed as merely the evolution of prosthetic makeup. John Hurt was nominated for The Elephant Man, so why not?
Unless they create a category for motion capture, I don’t see Serkis getting a nomination. The academy will honor his work via a nomination and probable win in special effects. As noted correctly, it’s impossible to tell how much of a motion capture performance is really the actor and how much is later tweaked by the director and CGI artists. That’s not to downplay the work done by Serkis or Saldana or the others because until we start seeing full-CG actor constructs they’re still the heart and soul of the performance – it’s just a fact that comes from the ability to take, say, Tom Hanks in Polar Express and make him look like a young boy and an old man. Defref’s criticism against the EW article doesn’t hold water because editing a film does shape a performance, yes, but it doesn’t physically alter the actor after the performance has been recorded the way CG can and does. And if they are going to give Best Actor nominations to motion capture, then the nomination has to be shared with the CG artists as well, which is why a separate category needs to be created. As we see more such films made, I’d say it’s inevitable.
Editors can destroy a performance. I’ve seen it happen on films I’ve worked on. I agree that CG artists should take some credit for the motion capture performance, and a similar argument can be said for Editors taking some credit for an actor’s performance. However, they already have categories for these professions, in Visual Effects and Editing. I think their nominations in these categories are often a result of the realistic performances they enhance, ala Gollum, or the Editing behind a film like Crash. However, there is no category for actors like Serkis, while his Effects team reaps in the benefits of the performance he served them on a silver platter. It’s a shame really, because I’m not sure the LOTR Trilogy would have swept all 3 years of it’s Effects nominations had it not been for Serkis and his monstrous Gollum. The effects were grand, but it seems the Academy is hesitant on repeat winners, especially for a same franchise, 3 years in a row. Look at the latest Star Wars trilogy for instance. Probably the most impressive effects of each year foe each release, but snubbed by the Oscars when it came to Visual Effects awards. The strong performances from LOTR helped justify the CGI, while the actors went home empty handed. But what can be expected from an organization whose mean age is 65, and likely have trouble finding the power button on their computers, much less appreciate the actor underneath the animation they can barely understand? My guess is also a lifetime achievement award, with the outside chance of a shock nomination in the future (they like to do that (Beauty and the Beast for Best Picture anyone?), but he’ll never win. :(
They should just give him an honorary Oscar like they did the first Toy Story. In fact, they should give them out more often.
I think that Rise of the Apes should be a contender for Best Film. It was definitely one of the top movies in 2011 and should be acknowledged.