The CW’s Archie Comics series ‘Riverdale’ is just like ‘Twin Peaks,’ apparently

By my calculation, the CW's live-action Archie Comics series Riverdale is effectively the ten bazillionth TV show to be compared to Twin Peaks over the last 25 years, and in this instance that comparison is being fueled by some of the cast members themselves. But how similar are they, really? While the Riverdale trailer screened at the upfronts in New York today hasn't yet been made available for viewing online, descriptions of the promo have popped up on various websites, providing us with a bit more context.

From what I can gather so far, here are all the things Riverdale shares in common with David Lynch and Mark Frost's hugely-influential cult series:

1. Twin Peaks alum Madchen Amick (here starring as Betty's mother Alice);

2. An (at least outwardly) idyllic small-town setting;

3. A Lynchian quest to plumb the dark depths lurking beneath said small-town setting (“Riverdale may look like a quiet, sleepy town, but there are dangers in the shadows…” teases the show's official plot synopsis);

4. Fashions and design elements reminiscent of the 1950s, “with plenty of letterman jackets and classic cheerleader outfits and old school looking diners” (via IGN);

5. The mysterious death of a popular high school student (“golden boy Jason Blossom”) that kicks off the plot;

6. Lots and lots of trees:

7. “Evocative” images of “flowing” water;

Etc., etc.

(Ed. Note: Please stop comparing other TV shows to Twin Peaks. It is a wholly original creation that can never be matched or duplicated.)