Is Robert Downey Jr. considering returning for ‘Iron Man 4′?

(CBR) A question mark has dangled over Robert Downey Jr.”s future as Iron Man for more than year, as the actor – the highest paid in Hollywood for two years in a row now – began to suggest his involvement with the Marvel franchise could be coming to an end. Indeed, his new studio contract covers “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” and its sequel, with no mention of “Iron Man 4.”
But asked “point-blank” by Entertainment Weekly whether he wants to star in another solo film, Downey indicated he”s certainly open to the possibility.
“It”s down to Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] and Ike [Perlmutter, CEO of Marvel Entertainment] and Disney to come to us with what the proposal is, and that”s on us to agree or disagree,” said Downey, who made more than $50 million from The Avengers alone. “When things are going great, there”s a lot of agreement.”
Considering “Avengers” grossed $1.5 billion worldwide and “Iron Man 3” earned $1.2 in the same arena, things seem to be going better than great. Downey agreed, saying, “Right now, this has just been swell, hasn”t it? This has been a really good one and it feels good and we”re having a good time.”
The question of whether Marvel and Disney will want to shell out more cash for Downey is another question. The notoriously frugal studio was said to be “so pissed” about his “Avengers” payday, and has been known to replace actors (just ask Terrence Howard).
“It”s that thing of: Why give up the belt when it feels like you can barely get jabbed?” Downey said. “Most people are saying that right when they get knocked out.” According to EW he then shrugged, smiled and said, “The future is, as usual, uncertain.”
Joss Whedon”s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens May 1, 2015.
There’s a huge difference between replacing the actor who plays the Iron Patriot, a supporting character and replacing Robert Downey Jr. I honestly do not think Iron Man 4 would do nearly as well without him. Iron Man has become a huge draw because of him.
Robert is Tony Stark… he cannot be replaced… don’t do Iron Man 4 without him…
Yes, let’s not see another Iron Man movie ever because Robert Downey Jr. selfishly won’t suspend his aging process. No matter where along the path we are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all plans must be scrubbed and all characters must be rebooted if even one of them gets too old or even dies.
For that matter, let us demand that no superhero be made ever again unless it has the actors we see today since it is too late to demand that only Christopher Reeves play Superman and Adam West play Batman.
I hope he returns. I cant imagine anyone else doing that part. He has become the image for iron man and even the avengers cartoons they make now resemble him incredibly. I dont think I could even support any actor that would replace him. PLEASE STAY ROBERT!!!!
And as for your comment gary, replacing him for a 4th iron man would be like having a new joker in the last batman movie. You gotta give it time between switchs like that. Look at all the hulk movies. They were decent in their own rights but it was terrible how quickly they kept making them with different actor’s, killed the movie right from the start. I was extremely disappointed thay Edgar norton was hulk, but they HAD to have a hulk for avengers and now they have a solid repeating hulk.
It would be like having different actors for each of the twilight movies or even like 2 1/2 men, charlie sheen is the shit and totally made that show, I personally think its lame with ashton attempting to more or less be the same person on that show now. It Just dont work and people wont get behind it as much as they would if it were the original actors that made them love the series. All im saying is if robert dont come back then they need to give it some time, let people kinda forget then do it big with a new actor and a new story line.
Anyone can play Ironman, only Downey can play Tony Stark.
He is worth the money. We may get one more solo Iron Man movie.