Is Stephen Colbert secretly a Hydra sleeper agent?

(CBR) Much like Hydra, the subversive organization set on world domination, Stephen Colbert is a master deception, and of the long game.

For the past eight and a half years, we”ve been fooled by the talk-show host, who”s so adept at the art of subterfuge that, in the wake of Steve Rogers” “death” in 2007, he was bequeathed Captain America”s shield, which to this day is displayed – like a trophy! – on the set of “The Colbert Report”. Heck, he was so bold, so self-assured, that he even made a run for the White House in the Marvel Universe (a bid that was unsuccessful, thankfully).

But this week, Colbert finally revealed his true colors: As Marvel notes, one eagle-eyed fan spotted the phrase “HAIL HYDRA” was inserted into the opening of Monday”s show, making it all too clear where Colbert”s allegiances lie. Our eyes now are open to the threat he poses – will Colbert include himself in “The Threat Down”? – but it may be too late: Once Colbert succeeds David Letterman next year as the host of “The Late Show”, world domination will be within his grasp!