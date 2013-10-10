Is the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot finally closing in on its cast?

20th Century Fox’s “Fantastic Four” reboot has been in the works for sometime, and it appears that the project is suddenly moving forward rather quickly.
Several names are being reported to be in the running to play the husband-and-wife team of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) and Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman).
Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Jack O”Connell (“300: Rise of an Empire”) and Miles Teller (“The Spectacular Now”) are being considered for Richards, while Saoirse Ronan (“The Host”) and Kate Mara (“House of Cards”) are the prime candidates to play Storm.
“Fruitvale Station” star Michael B. Jordan is reportedly still the studio’s first choice to play Johnny Storm/the Human Torch. However, there’s been little buzz about who will fill the big stone shoes of Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.
Casting will likely be coming together soon, as the film already has an early 2015 release date set.
Josh Trank, who directed Jordan in “Chronicle,” is still attached to direct “Fantastic Four,” while “X-Men: Days of Future Past” scribe Simon Kinberg was recently hired to re-write the script.
The reboot’s potential heroes are all on the younger side, even when compared to the stars of Fox’s earlier pair of “Fantastic” films. Ioan Gruffudd and Jessica Alba played Reed and Sue in 2005’s “Fantastic Four” and its 2007 sequel “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” while Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis co-starred as, respectively, the Human Torch and The Thing.
“The Fantastic Four” will be released on March 6, 2015.
Who would you like to see as Reed, Sue, and the rest of the gang?
Mr. Fantastic is intelligent, so my vote goes to Zachary Quinto. Sue is more of a maternal bombshell so my first thought is “Chuck” and “Dexter” star Yvonne Strahovski. Ben is the soul behind the makeup. Call me crazy, but Ron Perlman could still pull that off. And Johnny is a hothead. With a little more bulk, Aaron Paul would be great. Note that with the exception of Quinto in “Star Trek” and Perlman in “Hellboy”, none of these stars scream box office which is perfectly fine. After all, Andrew Garfield was not a household name when he got the lead in “Spidey.”
They scream box office a lot louder than Miles Teller and Kate Mara.
If they are going with my boy Wallace for Johnny Storm, why not find an african american actress to play his sister Sue? If they’re going in on changing things, they might as well go all in, and not half ass it.
I agree. Mr. Fantastic should be Latino, and Ben Asian. Dr. Doom? A firey redhead!
C’mon daggor, they are brother and sister. If one is African American then they both should be. It’s not a ridiculous assertion.
I wonder why they’re rebooting Fanatsic Four? Why not make a 3rd one to the original sequel?
Only in Hollywood would someone watch the Tim Story version of Fantastic Four and say “I know what’s wrong with this…the actors are all too old!”
I cannot stand the changing of a character’s ethnicity for no good reason. It may be just a comic character to some but for others, it is like casting Cedric the Entertainer for the role of Babe Ruth. It just isn’t right and believe me, the box office showing will tell that. Look what they tried to do with The Honeymooners. Yes, it worked for The Nutty Professor but that was because it was an updated movie of a movie NOT an updated movie about a TV show or comic book that had a multi-year run. Just try to keep the characters as close to the comic and we’ll all be happy. If they decide to change them up, expect to see the major audience abandon ship.
I agree I am a marvel fan my dad got be in them when I was little I hate when they change things its NOT marvel if you change things around like that it rounds the entire movie I own every marvel movie and watch them all I will not watch this one or own it if they start changing everything around its not fantastic four just like it wouldn’t have been blade if he was white that is not how he was wrote if you do a reboot do it right!!!!!
No offense. But Johnny storm is not black. And you can’t have a black Johnny and a white sue. They are brother and sister!! Stupid