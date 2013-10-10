Is the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot finally closing in on its cast?

20th Century Fox’s “Fantastic Four” reboot has been in the works for sometime, and it appears that the project is suddenly moving forward rather quickly.

Several names are being reported to be in the running to play the husband-and-wife team of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) and Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman).

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Jack O”Connell (“300: Rise of an Empire”) and Miles Teller (“The Spectacular Now”) are being considered for Richards, while Saoirse Ronan (“The Host”) and Kate Mara (“House of Cards”) are the prime candidates to play Storm.

“Fruitvale Station” star Michael B. Jordan is reportedly still the studio’s first choice to play Johnny Storm/the Human Torch. However, there’s been little buzz about who will fill the big stone shoes of Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

Casting will likely be coming together soon, as the film already has an early 2015 release date set.

Josh Trank, who directed Jordan in “Chronicle,” is still attached to direct “Fantastic Four,” while “X-Men: Days of Future Past” scribe Simon Kinberg was recently hired to re-write the script.

The reboot’s potential heroes are all on the younger side, even when compared to the stars of Fox’s earlier pair of “Fantastic” films. Ioan Gruffudd and Jessica Alba played Reed and Sue in 2005’s “Fantastic Four” and its 2007 sequel “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” while Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis co-starred as, respectively, the Human Torch and The Thing.

“The Fantastic Four” will be released on March 6, 2015.

Who would you like to see as Reed, Sue, and the rest of the gang?