Is this the moment that cost ‘Boyhood’ the Oscar?

A lot will be written about this awards season, its break-neck twists and turns, how it seemed to be pointing in one direction but ended up swerving into another. But we've been here before, watching the frontrunner burn too bright too early and lose pace in the end. It's not the film's fault. It's the fickle nature of the season, and the often intangible nature of momentum.
Initially I thought it was a stretch but I've had “Boyhood's” January Entertainment Weekly cover story brought to my attention enough times now to at least ponder it. With an arsenal of critics' awards and a building sense that it might be “the one,” the film landed this prime placement at a key time as nominations were announced. “How one daring indie film, 12 years in the making, became this year's Oscar front-runner,” the cover beamed across a creepy photo of Ellar Coltrane with his younger selves.
It was a valid question, but one bandied about in columns and conversations, not plastered on consumer magazines. And that's not to criticize the editorial decision, rather, it's to simply point out the ingredients of causality. That brand of anointing can be truly damaging, particularly to an Academy that recoils when dictated to.
I think “Birdman” was an undetected stronger presence all along, not that any one marketing flourish necessarily deep sixed a film's Oscar hopes. But I have to imagine any call to worship isn't going to be taken gladly. It's all further to a point that isn't new news: you have to let them come to you.
“Boyhood” ultimately walked away with just one Oscar: Best Supporting Actress.
And by the way, the competition of it all, it's significant to the players, yes. But we on the outside can become far more invested than we should. I think the spirit of this batch of nominees was evident in that little group hug between Alejandro González Iñárritu, Bennett Miller and Richard Linklater in the aisle as González Iñárritu took to the stage to accept the Best Director prize. These guys have a lot of respect for one another and are clearly happy to have shared the journey together.
Perhaps. I don’t think it helped, thats for sure.
I think if you have all the right ingredients you can hold the frontrunner position comfortably but Boyhood was vulnerable from the start. It was from a Distributor that hasn’t had an awards site in previous years and no Best Picture nomination prior to this. It wasn’t a mainstream film although Birdman wasn’t either in reality. I think it struggled to shake off the “indie” tag with Academy voters in comparison to the other films. It really showed again how they can reject a movie all the critics are pointing them towards in favor of something else.
The EW Oscar cover was a huge good luck charm in the 90s/early 00s for the nominees who appeared on it (Jack Nicholson & Helen Hunt). In recent years, though, it’s been a jinx (Clooney and Viola Davis).
It would be silly to blame it’s loss on the cover, but it was a mainstream chest-thumping of “This is the front runner” and that almost certainly didn’t help. Better the underdog stayed the underdog in this case.
Gosh, that cover is creepy, though.
I was excites to see Boyhood and when I did, heap of junk. That movie had the same storyline as a Lifetime Channel movie, old used up background that countless directors have used about a single mom, she did not deserve the Oscar (Stone did) and the only amazing thing about the film is it took 12 yrs, hell Ethan Hawke is overrated.
@Jake – your comment could have been written by me! I made the same exact quote about it being a “Lifetime Channel Movie”. I also said that Stone deserved the Oscar much more than her. A matter of fact I was curious how she was in a “supporting actress” category anyways. I would think she was the lead actress. This was the most overrated boring movie I have ever seen in my life.
I’m with you John. I though Boyhood was a good enough movie, and a nice creative endeavor, but as a MOVIE I’m not sure it gets made telling the same story with different actors portraying people at different ages. (Or the one, I guess). Though for that it probably deserved the editing award, so go figure. But how in the world was she a “supporting actress?” Yes, I’m sure by the rule it was justifiable, so I don’t need an explanation…but if she was the supporting, who was the lead actress? And screen time wise, how much more did the lead actor get than the lead actress? Seemed like using a loophole to get an Oscar out of it, when it probably wouldn’t have won lead.
Yeah the only thing interesting throughout the entire film was the abusive stepdad sequence, and even that had a fake unrealistic feel.
At the end of the day, Boyhood somewhat reminds me of Avatar. At the time Avatar came out, it was expected to clean up at the Oscars. It was innovative and beautiful as it was one of the first to “master” 3D. Ultimately, the story was fairly generic and wasn’t the most original. I think Boyhood, being as innovative and creative of an idea it was, the story simply was not that original or daring. Therefore, something like Birdman, which had a very creative film technique, and a story that did seem somewhat original, pulled away when it mattered the most.
Argo won. The Artist won. Whiplash is about a performer. Let’s face it: the Academy suffers from a (maybe terminal) case of what the French call ‘nombrilisme’. This is why so few decent movies are made by the studios (and Academy members are in the majority connected to studios in some way or the other).
They think any film like Birdman (forevermore to be known as ‘Birdshit’) won. Its superficiality and narcissism reflects Hollywood’s own.
Pity Opening Night and Cassavetes appear to be forgotten as Birdshit was just an (inferior) remake. Michael Keaton is no Gena Rowlands and Inarritu is NO Cassavetes.
Are you twelve years old? “Birdshit”? You clearly did not understand what Birdman is about– it’s an exploration of and a metacriticism of narcissism. You mistake the narcissism of the characters for a paean to narcissism. Your failure of understanding does not mean the movie was bad. It’s your interpretation that’s shallow.
Workit, scroll down. I made a comment much like yours before I read yours. Narcissism–that’s the name of the Hollywood game. What idiots can fail to recognize that Birdman was the only nominee for best movie with a show business story. Tells you all you need to know.
Boyhood is a good movie. And the narrative behind its creation is a great one. But the circumstances of how something is made does not instantly make it important or aids in one’s appreciation of it.
It would have been really awesome to have Linklater win best Director Oscar. Maybe with his newer projects.
I know it was for a different story in the article but I find it ironic that Beetlejuice is sitting in the background of the cover .
That early front runner status is a tough think to carry through the season for sure.
I had kind of a ho hum feeling after it was all said and done. Was happy for Budapest’s wins but disappointed that didn’t extend to Wes winning screenplay. And I was hoping Linklater would at least get Director. Birdman is a film I like and admire but remains a little aloof for me. But, most of the time, 90% actually, my favorite doesn’t win Best Picture. ha!
Nevertheless, thrilled for Julianne Moore (finally!) and Eddie Redmayne’s boyish excitement was charming. Also very happy for Arquette and Simmons. And Alexander Desplat! yay! And Ida, which was one of my top 5 of the year. And Whiplash–3 Oscars!
Much to be happy about.
As for the show, well, we bitch every year don’t we? I’ll skip it and save that for others.
You’re probably right, especially about how ” Academy recoils when being dictated to”.
The same Academy does like being placated to, though. Kirk Lazarus summed up the criteria pretty aptly in Tropic Thunder.
As soon as I saw Eddie Redmayne as Hawking, 9 months ago, I would have stamped his name on the Oscar that second if I could have and that was without seeing or hearing a word about his performance.
Tell that to Hillary Swank (Amelia), Leonardo DiCaprio (J. Edgar), George Clooney (Monuments Men), or Angelina Jolie (Unbroken).
The movie still has to be good. And people need to see it.
Boyhood simply wasn’t good enough no matter what critics say.
PS: Laura Dern was robbed and so were Reese Witherspoon/Felicity Jones
I don´t know if it was the early frontrunner status or probably Boyhood being too low-key for the Academy. They love dramatic movies that at least pretend to be about something spectacular and important (and what can be more important than a film about their industry?). Yes, the story behind Boyhoods production is spectacular, but the film itself is certainly not what you call suspense-packed. Too quiet and subtle.
That´s really sad, I would have prefered to see it win as a statement of the Academy to Indie-spirit, but as I said above, it was an unusual frontrunner-pick from the very beginning when it was first screened at Sundance.
Boyhood has no over-arching story, no central conflict. It’s just a series of little items that ultimately don’t have much consequence or resolution. At the end of watching it, I felt like “Well what was the point of all that?”. If this was just a film shot at one time with different actors for the kid at different ages nobody would have even noticed it.
The previous two comments are an interesting contrast. Which shows why people can feel differently about it. Again, I didn’t think it was a bad movie in the “your movie sucks! My movie was great!” political battle the Oscars seem to have become in some parts, but my feelings are similar to this. It was entertaining, and creatively done, but if it was an actual documentary it might have felt better scripted. The series of vignettes obviously works for some, but if you’re going to illustrate just the daily life and growth of an average boy, you might as well make it real. To script it seems like the end game was to film a movie over 12 years, rather than make a movie, and needing to film it over 12 years for it to work.
The problem was they needed this cover in November or December. January was too late. They lost this race in phase 1. You win in phase 1.
Boyhood is a coming of age story which is a dime a dozen. Just because it took place over 12 years doesn’t change the fact that is what it is. There are better coming of age stories made in Hollywood. The one award it won should have been the only one it won.
Birdman was not only a work of art cinematically, it had a great story and the acting was very good.
I’m glad Birdman won. Well deserved. Great film.
Boyhood stunk it was a dull pooly acted movie
Waaaatch him grow from a cute kid to an eeeemooooo
Boyhood was always a long shot to win, for any number of reasons that have nothing to do with the quality of the film or the attention it garnered but everything to do with the Academy’s tendencies and the nature of the awards campaign. Birdman was always going to be a better story to sell to the Academy and frankly a film that actors and directors can more easily sympathize with. If Boyhood had been a film about a child star going through adolescence over the course of a career in Hollywood, it might not have done in better but it would have been an easier sell to Academy voters.
Regardless, I get your point but recent history tends to negate it. In just the last ten years we’ve had films like Slumdog Millionaire, Argo, The Artist, The Hurt Locker, No Country for Old Men, The Departed, Million Dollar Baby and the Lord of the Rings were all the presumptive winners a couple months before the Oscars were announced. In every year there’s a bit of a horse race between the presumptive front-runner and the also-ran, but anyone who follows the awards remotely closely can read the tea leaves.
For me Birdman worked because of the acting and the technical daring. But the story was much less compelling. Strange it won no acting, only one tech award. And the screenplay won which was probably my third choice after Budapest and Nightcrawler.
For crying out loud. What person who can tie their shoelace fails to recognize what gave Birdman the inside track: it’s about show business, for heaven’s sake–the only nominee for best picture with that credential, and the one that really mattered. Its selection revealed Hollywood’s incestuous, self-regarding outlook to a “T.” In fact, the whole boring Academy Awards show did the same thing.
really, American Sniper should have won and Clint Eastwood should have been nominated for Best Director, Bradley Cooper best actor, I will never see Birdman, too stupid, but that is the way it goes in Hollywood, so political, awards were awful, none of the big stars were there.
Oscars have become less relevant, since the best films aren’t usually in the contest anymore. I check to see if any of the movies I liked were nominated, and lucky if even one is these days.
No kidding, it feels more like this little closed club of rich actors self congratulating themselves for their sensitivity. No wonder viewership is dropping like a stone. Don’t they realize that some of their fame depends on keeping “famous”?
Why care about viewership of the ceremony. That was/ is the death bell of the Oscars and nominating and rewarding “the best” of the year. This same out cry over the not so great “Dark Knight” is what led to the “new” format of up to 10 Best Picture Nominees. The award show should be limited to 1-hour with the awards being given out and the acceptance speeches given. No big dance/song productions, no BS (merit) awards, no photogallery of some film/person. Lets limit the ceremony to the awards and get rid of all the extra unnecessary (time killing) stuff. This will of course upset the tv networks (they want the show to take up the entire night during sweep month) but it would make the show quicker and the awards focused on performance/talent being honored (unless some group is upset over lack of “left-handed nominees” )
Is this “article” actually a cohesively written argument? Where’s the “the moment it lost” dissection? I don’t get it. It’s meanderingly written and doesn’t even present a cohesive train of thought. Who wrote this bunk piece?
Did anybody aside from me notice the image of MICHAEL KEATON! as Beetlejuice on the TOP portion of the magazine?! pretty good foreshadowing eh?
Maybe it’s because even the academy agrees it’s simply not that great a movie.
not a very good movie,slow,depressing,,,
Just rented ‘Boyhood’ and it’s a horrid movie. Boring… plus it promotes underage drinking and drug use. The foul language just seems out of place. There is no clear ‘story’. Just random pieces of kid growing up who is full of self pity and strange sense of things around him.
If I had seen this at a theater, I would have walked out.
You are really hurting. We can help somebody who hurts by hugging a neighbor in need.
It’s really kind of silly to argue about awards for art. It’s all so subjective. What moves one person’s soul is more boring than watching paint dry to another. What seems innovative, daring, and provocative to one seems melodramatic and self indulgent to another.
All that said, the reasons why some art is rewarded are more suspect and insidious. There is a definite formula, and the winner tends to check the most boxes. Play someone famous, with a disability, with Hollywood connections, in an historic time period, with a well known director, a fantastic script and a major studio head to twist some arms.
Momentum isn’t everything, but when one performance or film seems to be on its way and then is stopped, it’s usually due to Harvey Weinstein or someone very much like him. I think that is the point where people get turned off.
say what you will. Birdman was overrated. Boyhood is a classic. Selma should likely have won.