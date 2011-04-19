Isla Fisher may be joining Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire in ‘Great Gatsby’

Isla Fisher is in talks to join Baz Lurhmann”s increasingly epic-sounding “Great Gatsby” adaptation, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The actress would be joining previously announced cast members Leonardo DiCaprio (as Jay Gatsby), Tobey Maguire (as Nick Carraway) and Carey Mulligan (Daisy Buchanan).

Ben Affleck is also in negotiations to join the production, and would star as Tom Buchanan.

Fisher would play Myrtle, Buchanan’s mistress, whose tragic fate leads to the bleak finale of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel.

The 3D film is being being made by Warner Bros., and will likely start shooting late this summer. Luhrmann previously directed “Australia,” “Moulin Rouge!” and, with DiCaprio starring, “William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.”



Fisher was most recently seen in the horror film “Burke and Hare,” with Simon Pegg and Andy Serkis.

She can currently be heard in the animated film “Rango,” alongside Johnny Depp. She will also provide a voice for DreamWorks Animation”s upcoming “Rise of the Guardians.”