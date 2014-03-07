It’s all coming apart for Norman on ‘Bates Motel’

Of course, we all know things are only destined to get worse and worse for Norman and his mom, and the second episode this season (airing Mon. at 9:00 p.m. on A&E) promises plenty of drama, some of it on the stage. Norma tries to distract Norman from his obsession with Miss Watson by auditioning for a play. Yes, a little theater always does wonders for a budding sociopath! Just listen to Norma and Norman's rendition of “Mr. Sandman” in the teaser below. It's the perfect music for eye gouging and small animal killing!

That's not all that happens, of course. A new player in town has Dylan and Remo on edge…

Are you watching “Bates Motel”?