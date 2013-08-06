Watch: It’s finally happened, a public marriage proposal is turned down

You know how most little girls spend hours and hours daydreaming about that perfect wedding they’ll one day have? I used to spend hours and hours worrying that someone would one day propose to me in a public setting and I’d have to turn him down. Poor Jessica here had to live out my ultimate nightmare, on the oh-so visible field during a minor league baseball game.
As a consolation to David, he should at least get to throw out the first pitch at the next New Britain Rock Cats* game.
*What is a “rock cat,” please?
UPDATE: This was a hoax! Please turn your sympathies elsewhere.
Men need to stay single and leave all these crazy women alone. Look at all the stories on entertainers to athletes who careers are being ruined by women because men don’t want to keep supporting them with lots of free money at their expense so these women won’t have to work but live a going life of of your blood and sweat.
Faked.
Yup! Uber fake. Her response is just bad acting. Him running off crying, while very funny, doesn’t seem at all like it’s spontaneous or realistic.. Attendance at Rock Cat games was probably dwindling, so they orchestrated this stunt to get in the news to remind people that they exist, and “funny” stuff happens at Rock Cat games!
Otherwise that guy’s an idiot and the chick a hoebag.
D.R. go get you some man-gina.
THAT WAS GREAT KC! LOLOLOLOL
It wasn’t that great wade. Pull your tongue out of kc’s asshole. Oh yeah….lol! What a douche.
The mascot in the background was awesome! He was like “what the hell?”
Confirmed fake. Both people are employees of the league. They admitted to WFSB a couple days ago that this was just a stunt. The team has also issued an apology.