Watch: It’s finally happened, a public marriage proposal is turned down

08.06.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

You know how most little girls spend hours and hours daydreaming about that perfect wedding they’ll one day have? I used to spend hours and hours worrying that someone would one day propose to me in a public setting and I’d have to turn him down. Poor Jessica here had to live out my ultimate nightmare, on the oh-so visible field during a minor league baseball game.

As a consolation to David, he should at least get to throw out the first pitch at the next New Britain Rock Cats* game.

*What is a “rock cat,” please?

UPDATE: This was a hoax! Please turn your sympathies elsewhere.

Around The Web

TAGShoaxNEW BRITAIN ROCK CATSproposal video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP