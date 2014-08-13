It’s Morphin’ Time: ‘Power Rangers’ reboot gets a release date

Another little slice of your childhood is returning to the big screen.

Lionsgate has announced a July 22, 2016 release date for its forthcoming “Power Rangers” reboot, which is being written by Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz (“X-Men: First Class”) for executive-producer Robert Orci (who came up with the story for the new version). As with the original series, the show will focus on a group of five teenagers who become defenders of the Earth after being granted extraterrestrial powers. The release date will pit the film against Warner Bros.' “King Arthur” movie directed by Guy Ritchie.

The announcement comes only days after the Michael Bay-produced reboot of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” – another beloved franchise dating back to the early '90s – stunned box-office prognosticators with a better-than-expected $65 million launch in the U.S.

The “Power Rangers” franchise kicked off with the hugely-popular “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” TV series (1993-1996) and has continued on in some form or another for nearly two decades on the small screen (“Power Rangers Super Megaforce” is currently airing on Nickelodeon). Two feature films have also been released: 1995's “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie” and the less-successful “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie” in 1997.

[Deadline]