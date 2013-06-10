Shocker: ‘Man of Steel’ sequel being fast-tracked at Warner Bros.

06.10.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Surprise, surprise: Warner Bros. is fast-tracking a sequel to this summer’s sure-to-be-blockbuster “Man of Steel.”

According to Deadline, which broke the story, director Zack Snyder and screenwriter David S. Goyer are set to reprise their respective roles on the planned follow-up, though producer/story co-writer Christopher Nolan will likely be playing less of a hands-on mentor role now that the franchise appears headed for a mega-successful launch.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, “Man of Steel” is slated to hit limited theaters this Thursday before going wide on Friday.

Will you be seeing “Man of Steel” this weekend?
 

