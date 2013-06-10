Shocker: ‘Man of Steel’ sequel being fast-tracked at Warner Bros.

Surprise, surprise: Warner Bros. is fast-tracking a sequel to this summer’s sure-to-be-blockbuster “Man of Steel.”
According to Deadline, which broke the story, director Zack Snyder and screenwriter David S. Goyer are set to reprise their respective roles on the planned follow-up, though producer/story co-writer Christopher Nolan will likely be playing less of a hands-on mentor role now that the franchise appears headed for a mega-successful launch.
In case you’ve been living under a rock, “Man of Steel” is slated to hit limited theaters this Thursday before going wide on Friday.
Will you be seeing “Man of Steel” this weekend?
This is least shocking and most welcome news I’ve heard all day.
Cart before horse. The top critis are lambasting it, the target demo doesn’t give a rip about “their dad’s favorite superhero”. There’s a good chance this could, if not bomb, be very underwhelming. Maybe, like Green Hornet, the Phantom, the Shadow, et al, Superman’s franchise relevance is just done? I think the box office is going to be lackluster on this one, spoiling any chance of sequels or Justice League movie franchises. Maybe a better director can helm yet another reboot in 5 more years.
So very very wrong…
I don’t think it’d be possible to be more wrong in an entire universe of wrong steeped in wrong, marinated in wrong and covered in a nice wrong sauce. Totally full of crap. The movie is AMAZING. I grew up with Reeve as Supes, and Superman II is one of my favorite movies ever. If I put that all aside, and don’t let childhood memories and nostalgia blind me, Man of Steel is likely honestly better.
