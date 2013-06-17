Album Review: J Cole goes looking for redemption on ‘Born Sinner’

While much, if not all, of the focus on June 18 album releases has been on Kanye West”s “Yeezus,” fellow rapper J Cole is nipping at his heels like a eager, overly-confident puppy. Cole deliberately moved the release of his sophomore set, “Born Sinner,” up a week to compete directly with “Yeezus.”
“Yeezus” will win the sales battle, but Cole may win the war. “Born Sinner,” produced largely by Cole with some help from No I.D., Elite and others, solidifies Cole”s impressive wordplay and rap skills. While he may not have as much of import to say as he thinks he does, Cole certainly has a way with a story: here they often tie in with with biblical references, whether its original sin, the promised land, or crucifixion (though, thankfully, he doesn”t have quite the level of messianic complex as West).
His lyrics, as full of braggadocio as they can be, are also full of questions for which there are often no answers. “Born Sinners”” tunes deal with conflict after conflict, whether it”s the war between genders (all too often, Cole resorts to denigrating women), race relations, his sudden rise in money and the accompanying power, or just the endless noise in his own head.
“Cole World: The Sideline Story,” Cole”s 2011 debut studio album (following a series of mixtapes) entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1. As the Jay-Z protege displayed, he had a keen sense of rhyming and delivery, if a bit deadpan, sort of like Drake.
Cole anchors “Born Sinner,” but there are plenty of guests that nicely counterpoint his flat vocals, such as Miguel on “Power Trip.” (Is there any song that Miguel doesn”t make better?)
On “Power Trip,” the woman keeps him up all night. Females continue to vex him throughout the album. On “Forbidden Fruit,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Cole raps about “apple juice falling from her lips,” in an extrapolation of Eve tempting Adam with an apple in the Garden of Eden. (In the song, he also addresses deciding to “jump out the same day at Kanye, and shouts out to Maroon 5″s Adam Levine, even if he does mispronounce his last name).
The conflicted relationship with women continues: On “Crooked Smile,” which features TLC, he is all about empowering women, telling them to be happy with their natural beauty, before expanding “Crooked Smile” into a treatise about race. “If my skin pale, would I sell like Eminem or Adele,” he asks over a loping, easy-going melody.
That”s not the only place he takes on the white/black divide. “Chaining Day” has tough lyrics about the lessons he”s learned so far over a chant of “I need you to love me, love me, love,” while early in the song he questions the different reactions between blacks and whites and what constitutes enslavement.
On “Mo Money Trouble,” he raps over an ethereal, floating melody, “Money control ni**as, white men control money,” before the song gives way to a heavier beat base. He realizes that the money and supposed wealth he has accrued is illusory compared to the true magnates, almost all of whom are white.
When he”s not trying to figure out if women are saints or whores or tackling race relations, he alternately praising and slapping down his elders. In addition to taking on West, he sings about his heartache of realizing he let down one of his heroes, Nas, on “Let Nas Down.” “Long Live the idols, may they never be your rivals/Pac was like Jesus,” he sings in the beginning of the song over a jazzy saxophone bed. The song is a near literal telling of how much he admired Nas, and how devastated he is when he found out that Nas was let down by his music (particularly, a song called “Work Out”). He compares himself to Jesus, taking the fall. “For the greater good, I walk among the evil…I went to Hell and resurrected.”
Cole, like West, masterminds his own records from constructing most of the beats to writing the songs and there”s genuine talent there. There are germs of innovation that show he has plenty of room to grow as his inchoate talent continues to develop.
On “Born Sinner,” he”s smartly created an album that examines what happens when your dreams come true both money and fame wise and you”ve gotten yourself a little dirty in the process. Is redemption possible or even desirable or do you wait until you fall further. Stay tuned.
nicely written review. thorough and you made valid points.
Thank you!
Good review…. But he mispronounced levine on purpose to fit with the rhyme
A great review. I actually thought the album was better then Yeezus. Well thats my oppinion
Gotta give him credit for wanting to go up against Yeezus in the same week, but overall the record is really strong. Looking forward to seeing where he’s gonna go next. [www.vevo.com]
His album will be the best of the year besides jayz’s albums
I can tell you were trying to be unbiased in your review but you deciphered Cole’s music mostly inaccurately. Here is another user’s comment on an alternate forum. He articulates everything I need to say here.
“To of all of you that really think that all Cole is rapping about is women & his life’s stuggle, kill yourselves. Before this album started to build hype, Cole through a **** ton extra for good reason. He thoroughly explained that Power Trip isn’t your average single. The concept behind Power Trip follows through in all of Born Sinner. The supposed woman that he’s talking about is the rap game or Hip-Hop in it’s essence. The “Power Trip” is his ascent to the Billboards and pop music from the tragedy that was Work Out. Cole explains this from the very beginning of the album with Villuminati and to end with the Born Sinner title track. There’s a reason why the chorus of the last song transitions into the intro. It represents Cole’s rebirth.
“My nigga…I ain’t ever letting go. I ain’t ever letting you go again” – This line refers to his soul & how he gave it away to sell records. Essentially, it also segments into the rest of the story. The dark tone behind the production explains his anger towards the ignorant ass fans that claimed he sold his soul and also represents the beginning of the dark path he took for his power trip. The Kerney Sermon skit is simple in that it represents the trickery he fell for and that’s how he ended up in LA or the LAnd of the Snakes. Here he meets the chick that he thinks he doesn’t have to commit to and can **** at any time (Pop/Fame). He explains his fun, but along the line he meets back up with his old chick (Hip-Hop/True Love) and she tells him he ain’t **** cause he left her for a stupid, insignificant broad…Hence, the next song is Power Trip which should be self-explanatory.
Mo Money is an interlude for a reason. Cole takes a break from the story and gets into social commentary by way of the experience he’s gained by being around Hov & the rich white men that gave life the dumb, lusty broad being fame. This point shows up again later in the album. Just listen to the damn song and it’ll begin to make sense. In the next song Trouble, he’s taking about the bad **** again & why he’s even back staring in her direction. “She like ‘Don’t you know this **** already? Nigga, ain’t you rich already?’ Yeah, but I got dumb as ****. Hanging ’round these rappers cause they dumb as ****.” – This refers to how strong the lust is and why he’s considering ****ing her again and it’s because making those dumb as records really does make you sell & feel good. But he catches himself, as he know this is ain’t the right choice by his gut. Had a nigga’s baby, little man don’t know. Mama, was a freak, got it in on the low. 12 years later when my song come on, he ask “Mama, did you **** J. Cole?” – The little mans is the future generation and the song is Work Out. The rest of the story in the song should make more sense after realizing this.
The skit for Runaway is a metaphor to Cole and his relationship to Hip-Hop and then the other ****es as fame. When he alone, he vibes with it like no other. But when he’s around his friends, he loses his composure cause what’s poppin at that moment is being popular and getting ****es. He starts off further explaining his relationship with Hip-Hop but then…Oh ****, goddamn, I think the devil got his hands on me
Stripper saying: “Baby, why don’t you throw these bands on me?” And I came to spend, she pop a molly let the mother****ing games begin
I’m running… – Clever references to Juicy J’s song & Trinidad James’ song in that it’s hard to ignore the success that those songs had & he doesn’t wanna lose that chance. He’s in trouble cause it’s a hard choice to make. He’s holding on desperately to his wife at home though…the wife that’s been waiting for 10 yrs….It’s arguable, but Hip-Hop hasn’t been the same since 03-04?. That’s Cole reference to his wife’s “wait.”
In the 3rd verse he gets back to the social commentary briefly and further explains the root of the lusty **** and how the white man created her just to tease the black man and essentially becoming a slave again by slaving away trying to make hit songs that eventually bring more money back to the white man which explains… – “Rich white man rule the nation still, only difference is we all slaves now. The chains still concealed in our thoughts.If I follow my heart to save myself, could I run away from 50 mill like Dave Chappelle?” She Knows is a song talking about the Hip-Hop chick..should be self-explanatory by now.
There ya’ll go. I gave ya’ll the first half of the album…the “dark” side Cole has been referring to this whole time. Forbidden Fruit is where the shift takes place to the “light” or “good” and his move back into positivity. The rest of the album should follow through and make sense from here. Just stay in that mind set. I’m tired, but mostly tired of trying to explain this to most of ya’ll who won’t care. It won’t matter cause Cole already won. He made a great album and young ass ignants from KTT won’t affect the ultimate critical acclaim he’ll receive. Eventually, ya’ll haters will jump back on the bandwagon one way or another. If not in public, it will be in private. You can deny the heat that Cole served this summer.”
If you need reiteration.. Listen to this interview: [www.youtube.com]
Nice
Nice