J Cole sets release date for second set, ‘Born Sinner’

J Cole, whose 2011 debut, “Cole World: The Sideline Story,” bowed at No. 1, will release his sophomore set, “Born Sinner,” on Jan. 28, 2013.

The rapper released a trailer with the news. It features a small boy kneeling at an altar. It”s beautiful, but very short on details. The boy holds up a sign that reads “Aren”t we all sinnners?” And then one that reads, “Aren”t we all saints?,” that follows with the release date information. At the end, there”s a snippet of a song that may be from the album.

Melanie Fiona told Billboard that she worked with Cole on the album. Cole told Billboard last year that his plan is to “take these songs to the next level.” That”s the music equivalent of a pro athlete saying “We take them one game at a time.”