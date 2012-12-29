J.J. Abrams grants sick fan’s request for early ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ screening

“Star Trek Into Darkness” director J.J. Abrams has reportedly granted a terminal cancer patient’s wish by setting up a screening of a nine-minute preview (and perhaps more) of the upcoming sequel months before the film is officially released.

After hearing about a Reddit post stating that a 41-year-old patient (referred to simply as “Dan”) wanted to see “Star Trek into Darkness” before he passed away, Abrams reached out to Dan’s wife and agreed to set up a viewing of the footage.

Although Abrams is famously guarded about his projects and careful not to let anyone outside of his camp have access to them, the director is making an understandable exception in this case.

Grady Hendrix, a writer and founder of the New York Asian Film Festival, is a friend of Dan’s. Hendrix alerted the fan community about this story on his Reddit page. After promoting the link, he said, “Thanks everyone, and a huge thanks to OP ideeyut for posting this. JJ Abrams just called Dan”s wife and left a message. He”s going to try to arrange a screening for Dan, either of the film or at least of the 9 minute promo reel…I”ll never say anything bad about JJ Abrams again. Seriously. He is now beyond reproach as far as I”m concerned.”

“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens nationwide May 17, 2013.