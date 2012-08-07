J.J. Abrams’ new show ‘Revolution’ reveals secrets in extended trailer

08.07.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

The “Revolution” would be televised, if they could just get the electricity back on.

The conceit of J.J. Abram’s latest TV adventure is a simple but effective one: What happens when the world’s electricity os shut off, seemingly for good? The world goes dark. Militias ride on horseback, wielding swords and crossbows. Chicago goes underwater, with Wrigley Field being overgrown with foliage. Ferris wheels go unused. And one man may know the solution. During prime Olymics coverage, NBC unleashed an extended first look at the new show. Jon Favreau (the first two “Iron Man” films) directed the pilot.

Bill Burke (The “Twilight” films) and Tracy Spiridakos (“Being Human”) lead the cast that includes Anna Lise Phillips, Graham Rogers, J. D. Pardo and Zak Orth.

Watch the preview here:

“Breaking Bad” vet Giancarlo Esposito and “Lost’s” Elizabeth Mitchell also star. The Abrams faitfhul will doubtlessly jump at the advertised chance to see the pilot on the big screen. Abrams, of course, brought us “Lost” and “Fringe,” as well as movie excursions like the “Star Trek” reboot and “Super 8.”

“Revolution” premiers Monday, September 17 on NBC at 10/9 CT.

Around The Web

TAGSJJ ABRAMSJON FAVREAUNBCREVOLUTION

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP