J.J. Abrams’ new show ‘Revolution’ reveals secrets in extended trailer

The “Revolution” would be televised, if they could just get the electricity back on.
The conceit of J.J. Abram’s latest TV adventure is a simple but effective one: What happens when the world’s electricity os shut off, seemingly for good? The world goes dark. Militias ride on horseback, wielding swords and crossbows. Chicago goes underwater, with Wrigley Field being overgrown with foliage. Ferris wheels go unused. And one man may know the solution. During prime Olymics coverage, NBC unleashed an extended first look at the new show. Jon Favreau (the first two “Iron Man” films) directed the pilot.
Bill Burke (The “Twilight” films) and Tracy Spiridakos (“Being Human”) lead the cast that includes Anna Lise Phillips, Graham Rogers, J. D. Pardo and Zak Orth.
Watch the preview here:
“Breaking Bad” vet Giancarlo Esposito and “Lost’s” Elizabeth Mitchell also star. The Abrams faitfhul will doubtlessly jump at the advertised chance to see the pilot on the big screen. Abrams, of course, brought us “Lost” and “Fringe,” as well as movie excursions like the “Star Trek” reboot and “Super 8.”
“Revolution” premiers Monday, September 17 on NBC at 10/9 CT.
I feel like I’ve seen this same footage months ago… Was this really a new trailer?
I don’t think the scenes with Elizabeth Mitchell were in the earlier trailer since she was recently added to the cast. The rest was old footage, I think.
It looks good to me, though I chuckled when I saw the plane crash and old fashioned computer—made me flash back to Lost and Fringe.
The premise is totally unbelievable. Not only is the power grid down but batteries, guns, generators all don’t work anymore. You’d have to repeal the laws of physics and chemistry for this to happen.
no you would just need a very, very large solar storm… the likes we have never sen