Watch: J.J. Abrams reveals first ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ clip on ‘Conan’

Don’t blink.

J.J. Abrams gave America its first-ever look at “Star Trek Into Darkness” this evening by charitably revealing three whole frames of the film during his appearance on tonight’s episode of “Conan.” And what frames they are.

“This is a scene where Spock…for reasons that you’ll have to see the film to understand, is in a volcano in this crazy suit, and he’s in this volcano and this is the scene,” said Abrams, which about sums it up.

“People are gonna freak out to see this clip, they’re gonna go insane!” exclaimed Conan, before going on to predict: “I still believe that people are going to maybe freeze-frame this on their computer and study it and dissect it.”

And you know something? He’s probably right.

Watch the clip below to see for yourself.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” is slated for release on May 17, 2013.

