J.J. Abrams says ‘Star Trek 2’ will be post-converted to 3D and possibly shot in IMAX

While out on the promotion trail for “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” this week, J.J. Abrams (who directed the third entry in the long-running franchise and serves as a producer this time around) has revealed that his hugely-anticipated “Star Trek” sequel, which is being released in 3D, will in fact be shot in 2D before undergoing a post-conversion process a la “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”.
“We’re shooting on film, 2-D, and then we’ll do a good high-end conversion like the ‘Harry Potter’ movie and all that,” he told MTV News in an interview. “Luckily, with our release date now [May 17, 2013] we have the months needed to do it right because if you rush it, it never looks good.”
3D purists out there probably won’t be loving this news; while the post-conversion process has seen some improvements recently, many would argue it doesn’t yet compare to the visual quality of a film actually shot in the format. By the time the “Star Trek” sequel is ready to undergo the conversion, of course, the technology may well have improved over what it is today.
As for IMAX, which is shaping up to be a growing trend going forward thanks to “Ghost Protocol”‘s successful IMAX release last weekend, Abrams revealed that the possibility of shooting the “Star Trek” sequel in the large-screen format is definitely on the table.
“We were talking about [shooting in IMAX] and I would love to do it,” he said. “IMAX is my favorite format; I’m a huge fan.”
Sounds like Abrams doesn’t have much time to waste in making a decision – the film begins production next month.
What do you think of the decision to post-convert the “Star Trek” sequel to 3D? Let us know in the comments!
Man i wish somebody else was directing this…
He must not’ve seen Harry Potter in 3D. That was the one that made me vow not to see any of these post-conversions ever again. Combining that dark, mostly flat, muddy looking crap with his shakycam style will be unwatchable.
I still look forward to the movie in 2D in select theaters, though.
“IMAX is my favorite format; I’m a huge fan.”
No it’s not. You can’t place an anamorphic lens in front of it. I don’t know why he’s so gun shy about Super 35 — images shot anamorphically and digitally color graded at 2k — lose their quality edge over spherically based formats — 1.85 and Super 35 (2.4:1).
Wait, are you saying that IMAX isn’t JJ Abrams favorite format?
Sadly, post conversion most likely means he doesn’t want to think about it while shooting, which means it won’t be part of the storytelling process, which means why bother?
too bad Deathly Hallows was one of the worst 3D movies I’ve ever seen
Sounds like jj abrams knows already he is going into this film the wrong way and doesn’t care. He says if it fails it will be my fault. Do right jj or let someone else step in. 3d is where it’s at start out in real 3d.
He needs to get with the trend and shoot it digital at 4K.