Jack Black goes nuts in new OFF! music video for Funny or Die

Jack Black has teamed with Funny or Die and OFF!, the all-star L.A. punk band featuring Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, Black Flag) and members of Redd Kross and Burning Brides, for a literally gut-wrenching video for the band’s song “Wrong.”

Starting with a faux bumper welcoming TV viewers back to the Saturday afternoon movie, “Lethal Justice,” the off-the-cuff clip evokes sleazy ’70s exploitation movies, with Jack Black and the members of OFF! forming a gang to battle the mustachioed Jalisco underneath a bridge. It’s a one-joke premise that isn’t particularly original, especially in the age of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, but it’s short and mildly amusing.

It also gives Black another opportunity to display his martial arts skills, as seen (sort of) in the “Kung Fu Panda” films.

The song can be found on OFF!’s most recent self-titled release, which crams 17 songs into just over 15 minutes and features artwork by legendary L.A. punk artist Raymond Pettibone who designed the famous “black bars” logo for Black Flag back in the day.

