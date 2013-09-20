Jack Johnson and Justin Moore vie for No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200

09.21.13 5 years ago

The top of the Billboard 200 album chart will look radically different next week as five albums bow in the top 5 slots.

Likely to come in at No. 1 is Jack Johnson”s “From Here To Now To You” (115,000-120,000), followed by country singer Justin Moore”s “Off The Beaten Path” at No. 2 (100,000-105,000).

That will be it for titles topping the 100,000 mark. Landing at No. 3 will be country artist Chris Young”s “A.M.” (55,000-60,000) with Maybach Music Group”s compilation, “Self Made, Vol. 3” at No. 4. (50,000-55,000). DJ/producer Avicii”s full-length debut, “True,” rounds out the top 5 debuts at No. 5 (45,000-50,000).

The last of the six debuts in the top 10 belongs to Billy Currington, whose “We Are Tonight” bows at No. 9 (27,000-30,000), according to Hits Daily Double.

Between Moore, Young, and Currington, country music is having a banner week in the top 10, but it gets even better: Luke Bryan”s former No. 1 album, “Crash My Party” will be at No. 6 (40,000-45,000) and this week”s chart topper, Keith Urban”s “Fuse” at No. 7 (35,000-40,000).

The Weeknd “Kiss Land” falls from No. 2 to No. 8 (30,000-35,000) while 2 Chainz brings up the rear as “B.O.A.T.S ll Me Time” drops from No. 3 to No. 10 (21,000-24,000).

TAGSAVICIIbillboard 200 chart previewBilly CurringtonChris YoungJACK JOHNSONJUSTIN MOOREMMGWeeknd

