Jack Johnson sets fall tour dates with all proceeds going to charity

06.17.13 5 years ago

Fresh off his headlining gig at Bonnaroo, where he stepped in for Mumford & Sons, Jack Johnson has announced a fall tour.

If he weren”t already the good guy after filling infor M&S, who dropped out due to Ted Dwane”s emergency surgery, Johnson will earn even more karma points with the tour because he is donating 100% of the profits to charity (as he has since 2008).

The outing, which is in support of his sixth studio album, “From Here To Now To You,” out Sept. 17, starts in Europe Sept. 5 and kicks off the U.S. portion Sept. 22 in Canton, Mass.

Proceeds from the tour will go to 75 community groups that focus on sustainable local food systems and plastic-free initiatives.

Johnson released the album”s first single, “I Got You,” a few weeks ago.

From Here To Now To You tour:

September 5      Cologne, Germany           E-Werk
September 6       Munich, Germany            Circus Krone
September 7       Amsterdam, Holland        Heineken Music Hall
September 8       London, UK                   Hyde Park – BBC Radio 2 in the Park
September 11      Manchester, UK              Lowery Theatre
September 12      Birmingham , UK           Symphony Hall
September 14     Paris, France                   Olympia          
September 16      London, UK                   Roundhouse Theatre – iTunes Festival
September 22      Canton, MA                   Life is good Festival
September 25      Washington, DC             Constitution Hall
September 26      Upper Darby, PA             Tower Theatre
September 28      Toronto, Canada            Massey Hall **
September 29      Akron, OH                     EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
October 1           Atlanta, GA                    Fox Theatre
October 2           Nashville, TN                 Ryman Auditorium
October 3           Durham, NC                   Durham Performing Arts Center
October 5           Indianapolis, IN              Murat Theatre
October 6           Chicago, IL                    Chicago Theatre **
October 7           Minneapolis, MN            State Theatre
October 9           Denver, CO                    Paramount Theatre
October 12         Oakland, CA                  Fox Theatre
October 14         Vancouver, BC               Orpheum Theatre
October 15         Seattle, WA                   Paramount Theatre
October 16         Portland, OR                  The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
October 18         San Diego, CA               Balboa Theatre
October 19         Los Angeles, CA             Orpheum Theatre
October 20         Santa Barbara, CA           Arlington Theatre
 

 

