Jack Johnson sets fall tour dates with all proceeds going to charity

Fresh off his headlining gig at Bonnaroo, where he stepped in for Mumford & Sons, Jack Johnson has announced a fall tour.

If he weren”t already the good guy after filling infor M&S, who dropped out due to Ted Dwane”s emergency surgery, Johnson will earn even more karma points with the tour because he is donating 100% of the profits to charity (as he has since 2008).

The outing, which is in support of his sixth studio album, “From Here To Now To You,” out Sept. 17, starts in Europe Sept. 5 and kicks off the U.S. portion Sept. 22 in Canton, Mass.

Proceeds from the tour will go to 75 community groups that focus on sustainable local food systems and plastic-free initiatives.

Johnson released the album”s first single, “I Got You,” a few weeks ago.

From Here To Now To You tour:

September 5 Cologne, Germany E-Werk

September 6 Munich, Germany Circus Krone

September 7 Amsterdam, Holland Heineken Music Hall

September 8 London, UK Hyde Park – BBC Radio 2 in the Park

September 11 Manchester, UK Lowery Theatre

September 12 Birmingham , UK Symphony Hall

September 14 Paris, France Olympia

September 16 London, UK Roundhouse Theatre – iTunes Festival

September 22 Canton, MA Life is good Festival

September 25 Washington, DC Constitution Hall

September 26 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theatre

September 28 Toronto, Canada Massey Hall **

September 29 Akron, OH EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

October 1 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

October 2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

October 3 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

October 5 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

October 6 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre **

October 7 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

October 9 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

October 12 Oakland, CA Fox Theatre

October 14 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre

October 15 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

October 16 Portland, OR The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

October 18 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

October 19 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

October 20 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre

