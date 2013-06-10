Listen to Jack Johnson’s new single ‘I Got You’ ahead of album release

Jack Johnson is prepping the release of new album “From Here to Now to You” and has unveiled breezy new single “I Got You” ahead of time.

The track is exactly what fans have come to expect from Johnson, with sunny, acoustic glories and whistling, the promise of close-knit love in an SPF 30 sound.

“From Here to Now to You” will be out on Sept. 17, and is the Hawaiian-surfer-producer-songwriter’s first since 2010’s “To the Sea.” It was recorded at Johnson’s Mango Tree Studio and produced by Mario Caldato, Jr., who helmed 2005’s “In Between Dreams.”

Johnson has scant few tour dates currently scheduled, including acoustic evenings on London. Check out more here.