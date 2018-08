Would Jack McBrayer have made a good “SNL” cast member? My instinct says yes, but Lorne Michaels didn't hire the young performer after his audition nearly 15 years ago. McBrayer, who would later garner an Emmy nomination for his work on “30 Rock,” actually auditioned for “SNL” the same day as his pal Seth Meyers. Strange!

Watch as the two old friends reminisce about their times together in Chicago, NYC, and after the Emmys in LA.