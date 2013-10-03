‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’ trailer answers some questions, raises others

So you take a pinch of Jason Bourne, you add the brash physical side of the Abrams Captain Kirk, and you set it against Kenneth Branagh directing himself as the bad guy so there is no one there to stop him from going over the top, and the result is Paramount’s last best hope at rebooting the Jack Ryan franchise.
My favorite thing about this trailer is Kevin Costner front and center as the guy who brings Jack Ryan into the world of international espionage, and it seems like the biggest difference between the script I read and the final version of the film. It’s a smart move, too, because Costner carries an authority that you need for this kind of movie. I really like Chris Pine, but I still think it’s a gamble to basically hang every functioning Paramount franchise on the same actor. Just because I like the way he plays Captain Kirk, that doesn’t automatically mean he’s right for everything else.
It’s apparent they have done a major revamp of the character as he was originally imagined. In “Hunt For Red October,” Ryan is an analyst, a guy who doesn’t do any field work, and a big chunk of that movie is about how uncomfortable he is with a gun and with the physical side of things. In this film, it’s obvious that they want him to be more along the lines of a Jason Bourne, a badass with his bare hands who is also the smartest guy in the room. In other words, they’ve re-imagined him as more of a superhero.
That’s a disappointment, frankly. I would love to know what Clancy thought of this version of the character. I can see exactly why the studio wanted to go this way, but I also think it’s a letdown. There are plenty of movie heroes who can beat the hell out of the bad guys, but far fewer who are driven more by their wits, and part of what Clancy’s stories always emphasized was the way each of his characters played a part in something, but without the need for a superhero. Ryan was an everyman… a very smart everyman, but still.
I’ll be curious to see how this comes together in the end. I know I had some major reservations about the choices they were making on “Jack Reacher” last year, and I ended up enjoying that film tremendously. I hope this is the same sort of thing.
We’ll find out when “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” opens on December 25, 2013.
Glad to see Branagh in demand again. But a terrible title.
Have to agree it’s a little disappointing to see him so ‘trained’ in hand-to-hand combat in that brief fight at the start. Doesn’t seem right.
Red October and Patriot Games had a bit of a real world feel to them. Drama & political focus with some action. But this looks like action with a bit of drama and some romance thrown in.
I dunno, hoping for the best, but this feels a bit standard hollywood action than thriller / drama – which Reacher got very right.
Exactly. All politics and real world feeling have been scrubbed off the script. The CIA does look like those magical spy agencies we see all the time, where every operative does the brain work and the legwork and where supervisors are really implicated in the logistical parts of the missions.
It’s a reboot, and a retooling of the character. Like we said earlier, Jack Ryan is such a bland character, I’m not too upset by it, although I agree it goes against his clumsy awkwardness in violent situations as much as it possibly could.
Love the way Costner looks in this, BTW. I hope he gets lots of chances to shine in the future.
Well this looks entertaining. It looks kinda good, in fact. But it isn’t Jack Ryan. At least not as I know the character. And if you “retool” a character like him, you simply have a different character. What defines Ryan is his regular man in big siutation. You see the film trying to preserve that, but it feels more like Covert Affairs than Patriot Games. Ryan has *some* background in being physical as a football player in college and here they use the term “activated” like he’s Bourne.
I take exception to describing Jack Ryan as “bland.” He was as he needed to be. When you say “bland” that reads as if it is a shorcoming, and it isn’t. Not if you like those earlier stories. I always thought Ryan’s appeal was being not a superhero but rising to the occasion, stepping up like in Patriot Games when he thwarts the terror plot. He also got royally butt kicked. And that’s what was so great. He feared for his life in a very real way.
Actually, this was where the movie version of Red October diverged from the book character. In the books, Ryan was not uncomfortable with violence or guns. He was the son of a police officer and he was a Naval Academy Cadet who was training to be an officer in the Marine Corps before a training accident injured his back and made that impossible. The movie played up his reluctance to go into the field because he couldn’t handle the violence, but the books never did this. In fact, Patriot Games, the movie, probably captured the closest to the books spirit of his character. Yes, he used his mind to beat opponents, but he had the training and background for the physical side of the job.
My biggest problem is that I grew up on Hunt for Red October. I saw it in the theater when it came out (and was way too young to understand much of anything aside from “LOOK, SUBMARINES!”) and it stuck with me. Aside from Star Wars (or possibly Empire Strikes Back), there isn’t a film I’ve seen more times. I loved Patriot Games (but think it would have been better with Baldwin), only kind of enjoyed Clear and Present Danger, and I still think of Air Force One as the worst of the Jack Ryan films. (Sum of All Fears is probably the most ridiculous thing I’ve seen in a while; the way people acted like nothing happened at the end of that movie after what actually DID happen was the most insane case of “we didn’t think too hard about this when we wrote it” I have probably ever seen.) I haven’t read the books (I tried to get into HFRO in Junior High but I just kept thinking I’d rather watch the movie) so I’m beholden to the character on film, and even then I’m only really stuck on Baldwin’s version. So this is very different look for me.
“Casino Royale wants its opening scene back” was my instant reaction to this trailer. It looks like a fairly entertaining movie overall, but I am having a hard time getting past my kung-fu grip on HFRO. I wonder, is Costner playing an updated version of Jim Greer? Anyways, I’m sure I’ll wind up seeing this, but it’s going to be tough getting over my own personal hangups.
Sadly, it’s close to what I expected. They’ve added some Jason Bourne in the character and gave him a James Bond villain. It doesn’t look so bad, I just don’t know why they went with Jack Ryan for that. I suppose they chose a name some people already knew and that was bland enough (at least it’s movie incarnation) to mold it into what they wanted.
Definitely not a strong yes. Until something much more interesting comes out about this movie, I’ll wait until the reviews to see if it’s worth seeing in theaters.
The brawn is the hook. The brains are the closer. My prediction anyways
Didn’t you just yesterday describe the way Jack Ryan has been portrayed in the previous films as a “bland central character”?
I personally liked Alex Baldwin’s portrayal the best. His Ryan was the best stand-in for the audience for my money. But I’ve loved the (Damon) Bourne films and the (Craig) Bond films so I’ll reserve judgment.
I like Jack Reacher quite a bit as well, but I had to view it as an entirely separate entity from the books and I suspect that will be true of this Jack Ryan movie too. These character changes are so dramatic, unlike say Jennifer Lawrence being slightly different than Katniss or the minor changes from the Kick Ass in the comics to what was in the movie, that knowing the books well can get in the way of enjoying a good movie. Who knows how good this one will be, but I hope I can judge it for what it is and not what it isn’t.
This is just horrible.
What sets Ryan apart, as Drew said, is the fact that he’s the Everyman. Yeah… he smarter than average, but he’s not a super-spy.
John Clark is the super-spy.
This is complete and utter bullshit.
This is why I hate shit like this. To try and get traction for their completely generic spy film, they attatch the name of a movie character than many people “know.”
It’s like when they called that Tom Cruise character “Jack Reacher” when everyone knows there’s no way in hell he’s actually Jack Reacher.
And oh yeah, wasn’t that Paramount, too?
What this is, is Paramount has the licenses for these characters, which means they can add the names of those characters to any script for any film they like, and that’s it. The character in the film doesn’t have to be anything like the actual character, all Paramount wants is the name recognition.
Well fuck this kind of film making.
It failed with Jack Reacher, and it will fail with this Bourne-rip off.
If you’re going to do Jack Ryan… THEN FUCKING DO JACK RYAN!!!