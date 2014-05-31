Jack White issues massive apology for recent digs at Black Keys, Adele and others

It appears that Jack White is regretting some of the candid remarks he made about The Black Keys, his former White Stripes bandmate Meg White and others in a lengthy Rolling Stone interview recently.

On his Third Man Records site, White issued a massive “explanation” and “apology” for his statements, saying, “I should make a statement to clear up a lot of the negativity surrounding things I”ve said or written, despite the fact that I loathe to bring more attention to these things.”

Much of his missive focuses on the veteran rock duo Black Keys, whom White has slandered as watered-down imitators. “I wish the band the Black Keys all the success that they can get,” White explains, without actually retracting any of his previous statements. “I hope for massive success also for their producer and songwriter Danger Mouse and for the other musicians that their band employs.”

White also touched on some recent statements he made about a bevy of female songstresses whom he claimed ripped off Amy Winehouse. “I wish no slight to the talents of [Amy] Winehouse, Duffy, Lana del Rey, and Adele,” White adds. “All of whom are wonderful performers with amazing voices.”

Finally, White also apologized for remarks he's “made about the state of the music business and about how certain acts create new markets in the minds of music lovers.”

So, can everyone just be friends again now?