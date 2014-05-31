Jack White issues massive apology for recent digs at Black Keys, Adele and others

It appears that Jack White is regretting some of the candid remarks he made about The Black Keys, his former White Stripes bandmate Meg White and others in a lengthy Rolling Stone interview recently.
On his Third Man Records site, White issued a massive “explanation” and “apology” for his statements, saying, “I should make a statement to clear up a lot of the negativity surrounding things I”ve said or written, despite the fact that I loathe to bring more attention to these things.”
Much of his missive focuses on the veteran rock duo Black Keys, whom White has slandered as watered-down imitators. “I wish the band the Black Keys all the success that they can get,” White explains, without actually retracting any of his previous statements. “I hope for massive success also for their producer and songwriter Danger Mouse and for the other musicians that their band employs.”
White also touched on some recent statements he made about a bevy of female songstresses whom he claimed ripped off Amy Winehouse. “I wish no slight to the talents of [Amy] Winehouse, Duffy, Lana del Rey, and Adele,” White adds. “All of whom are wonderful performers with amazing voices.”
Finally, White also apologized for remarks he's “made about the state of the music business and about how certain acts create new markets in the minds of music lovers.”
So, can everyone just be friends again now?
And I apologize to the people of the world that classless flotsam like Jack White or Kanye West even exist. You guys should do the world a favor and go crawl back into whatever cave you emerged from.
Here here. But, his is only one opinion. And he should have it and express it. The only sad thing is his retraction.
Maybe you should just apologize for the holier-than-thou nonsense you posted instead of calling all of humanity and creation into it.
how dare you even compare those two..
jack white, may not be the smartest but give that fucker a guitar and jesus sings at the top of his lungs….via jacks guitar of course
but kanye west is just……a bad rapper..plain and simple
I always tell them not to smoke or drink anything before these interviews. John Mayer is only now recovering from the one he did a few years ago. I know they are offering, but a polite “no thanks buddy” is fine.
They’re all a bunch of tools. The lot of them.
I wish for all to have massive success in their giving of opinions and all of those who comment here on the internet.
It seems that Jack White is spending a bit too much time with people that are turning him into an egotistical jerk. “Whoa a minor 5th, must be a rip off because that’s my one trick signature”. Come on Jack, I not a fan of any of the people you dwell on, but you waste your time with them just because they have a name too? Primadonna musicians are a dime a dozen. Jack is now just another one. Man up and form a band with some of these folks and you’ll regain something.
I wish more people was like Noell Gallagher. Just not giving a damn about what people think about his opinions. When you say something, you shoud stay by your words. People might like it, or not, but that’s their problem. As a musician, why should I apologise for not liking other artists creations? I don’t have to as an ordinary listener, and in the end musicians are listeners too. So as long as they don’t claim themselves übermusicians better than everyone else, let them have their opinions…
so..he’s right. Why apologize?
Though Mr. White’s apology seemed a little sour with underpinnings to the Black Keys being operated by a mass produced enterprise – I’m sure you are forgiven. Maybe now you can chase your dream of playing authentic true grit music, like the Flat Duo Jets-without all that ego. Keep trying Jack. Dexter is blessed-he can’t be anything other than Dexter.
Why is it that when someone in the industry doesn’t like someone, that they have to keep quiet? Yet anytime they do, millions of people get online to talk shit about said artists?
You can’t get fired in the music industry for talking shit about your “co-workers” – Something most of us do in real life and can get fired for. If I became famous, I’d let it be known who I do and don’t like. If it gains me bad press, oh well. If you can’t handle my opinion as you run rampant screaming “Freedom of speech!”, then perhaps you’re a sell out.