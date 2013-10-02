The first clip from ‘Bad Grandpa’ will make you spit-take for sure

10.02.13 5 years ago

What are you, some kind of hoity-toity fancypants who won’t laugh out loud at a ‘Jackass’ clip? Are you too stuck-up to admit that Johnny Knoxville doing physical comedy in grandfather-drag is hilarious? Will you really deny yourself the pleasure of seeing ‘Bad Grandpa’ when it comes out in theaters on October 25th, just because you might run into one of your fellow wet-blanket friends?

Fine. Stay miserable. I will be laughing it up with a bucket of popcorn in my lap and my own grandfather in the seat next to me.

On top of a whoopee cushion.

That explodes.

TAGSBAD GRANDPAJACKASS PRESENTS BAD GRANDPAJOHNNY KNOXVILLE

