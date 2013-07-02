Jacki Weaver, Marcia Gay Harden join Emma Stone and Colin Firth in Woody Allen’s latest

As Benjamin Franklin once said, “The only things certain in life are death, taxes and a new Woody Allen movie every single year.” I paraphrase, but only for the sake of greater accuracy: now 77 years old, the quintessential New York writer-director shows no sign of relaxing his work rate. And why would he? His output is hit-and-miss, but only two years ago, “Midnight in Paris” proved that he can still hit pretty squarely, scoring the highest box office returns of his career and a fourth Oscar to boot.
This year may up his hit ratio further: after last year’s “To Rome With Love” fizzled into oblivion, good buzz is brewing for his latest, the Cate Blanchett-starring dramedy “Blue Jasmine,” which opens on July 26. Allen, however, has already moved on: resuming his recent European tour that has seen him shoot in London, Paris and Barcelona, he’s currently on the set of his 2014 project in the South of France.
As ever, the film is still untitled and we have no plot details to go on. And as ever, the cast is enviable: we already knew that Emma Stone and Oscar winner Colin Firth were attached — both stars collaborating with Allen for the first time. Today, meanwhile, he received further casting details, and the director’s capacity for attracting top-drawer character actors is undiminished.
Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and two-time nominee Jacki Weaver are now on board, with both actresses also making their Woody debuts. (Doesn’t it seem like Harden should have done one of these by now?) Also along for the ride are two distinguished Brits: near-octogenarian theater dame and Emmy winner Eileen Atkins, most recently seen (albeit fleetingly) in “Beautiful Creatures” and Simon McBurney — whose last film appearance, coincidentally enough, was also alongside Colin Firth in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” Erica Leehrsen and Jeremy Shamos round out the ensemble at this point.
That’s all we have for you right now, so speculate away. Will Weaver have enough material for a third Oscar nod, for example? She doesn’t need much, after all. And are you happy to see Woody back on the Continent after “Blue Jasmine” briefly returned him to the US?
The opening line made me chuckle.
I’d personally love to see Woody do a movie in Australia where the Australian film commission is tired of Americans stealing roles in Australian produced TV shows and movies. Not that it happens a lot, per say, but it would interesting commentary on the fact that Aussies do it to USA all the time.
1. Australian actors are superior to most American actors.
2.little chance that a mediocre American actor wil even come to set for the payment that an experienced Australian actor gets for the same role.
3. Australian and other non-American actors consider themselves actors/workers and want to act.
American actors see themselves as stars, even if they have achieved nothing.
Now that would make a good film.
Eileen Atkins could have been on the same starlevel as Maggie Smith, with the difference that Eileen Atkins choose to try something new each role ,
where as Maggie Smith has been playing the same role for the past 25 years, to please the Americans.
TO ROME WITH LOVE is one of my favorite Allen films. I actually thought it was better than PARIS and the R rating was so unjustified (and I think that could’ve helped just a little bit, but not too much). I don’t even need to see a trailer or hear plot details because I’m going to watch it no matter what.
The movie was such a great throw back to the 60s and early 70s Woody Allen movie that it was really charming.
I still just smile thinking of a man singing an Opera on stage while taking a shower. I wonder how long he’s had that idea in his head to use in a film.
It truly is inspiring to see any one of any age work the way that does–at age 77 to have anything left to say and to find new ways to say it is nothing less than a miracle. I’ve always said that deep down, each Woody Allen film is a small nugget of truth about the human condition–here’s for hoping this particular genius never stops mining.
*To Rome with Love* was almost like a mirror of Allen’s film career, it had incredibly inspired moments and then some moments that fell completely flat. But I love him so much, I love his dedication to film and I love the fact he still has it. *Blue Jasmine* looks like it could easily be my favorite movie of the year, the cast for this one sounds out of the world. I definitely figured Marcia Gay Harden would have worked with him already! Glad she’s not missing out.
I read somewhere that this new project is set in the 1920s or 30s. Perhaps we could be in for some biting pre-war class commentary a la “Rules of the Game.”
Whether or not he ever has another masterpiece, many of us WA lifers still find it comforting that every summer, a new one commences like clockwork. No movie year is complete without Woody.
