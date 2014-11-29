Jake Gyllenhaal is unrecognizably ripped in ‘Southpaw’ image

#Robert De Niro #Jake Gyllenhaal
11.29.14 4 years ago

Jake Gyllenhaal lost some 25 pounds to look rail thin in the new film “Nightcrawler,” but the versatile actor will be back in fighting shape in the upcoming boxing drama “South Paw.”

In a transformation similar to Robert De Niro's physical fluctuation in Martin Scorsese's 1980 “Raging Bull,” Gyllenhaal packed on 15 pounds of solid muscle in order to play Junior Middleweight Champion Billy “The Great” Hope in theAntoine Fuqua-directed film.

Check out the massively-muscled Gyllenhaal below:

The photo debuted on Deadline.com.

“Southpaw” is being directed by Fuqua (“Training Day”) from a script by “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter. The Weinstein Company will release the film sometime next year.

The studio unveiled a demo reel from the film — set to an Eminem song — at the Cannes Film Festival in May. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert De Niro#Jake Gyllenhaal
TAGSJake GyllenhaalnightcrawlerRAGING BULLROBERT DE NIROSouth Paw

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP