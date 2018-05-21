Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the few A-list actors who hasn’t appeared in a comic book movie (they even got Brad Pitt), perhaps because he’s more interested in playing quirky characters for acclaimed directors, or maybe Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time scared him off from CGI-heavy “based on a…” films. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated Brokeback Mountain star is getting ready to dip his toe in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The actor is in talks to play the classic Marvel villain Mysterio in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Spider-Man creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko introduced Mysterio in the comics in 1964. A special effects expert, Quentin Beck used his talents to create elaborate illusions to commit crimes and to fight Spider-Man. (Via)
Tom Holland was a revelation in Homecoming, and Zendaya and Donald Glover nicely rounded out the ensemble cast, but one of the best things about Marvel’s Spider-Man movies is how they’re going there with the villains. The first film could have played it safe with the Green Goblin again, but instead we got Vulture, and now, Mysterio. Interestingly, Gyllenhaal almost replaced Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 2 after the actor injured his back. But he recovered in time to shoot the sequel, and one movie later, the rest is emo-hair history.
Directed by Jon Watts, the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel opens July 5, 2019.
(Via The Hollywood Reporter)
On one hand he played a great psycho / sociopath in Nightcrawler, on the other hand Bubble Boy.
points for being able to take it up the ass in broke back mountain?
Mysterio’s costume is great for comics, but man, I’m very curious to see how something like that will work for the screen.
well they made the Vulture work. In the comics it’s an actual bird man so I think we’ll be fine.
@fathead toomes in the comics originally had a suit and a device to drain youth? The original vulture was never an actual birdman.
my bad as a kid he kind of looked half man half vuture. Clifton Shallot
fuck that, should have been Bruce Campbell
Oh man, that would’ve been spectacular. Wasn’t that supposed to happen in Spider-Man 4 or something?
Yep Raimi introduced Campbell in I believe spiderman 3 as a french waiter who was suppose to turn into mysterio
Donald Glover was barely in Homecoming, so I wouldn’t say he “nicely rounded out the ensemble cast.”
Yeah, but he’s the “it” actor at the moment, so you know, let’s just basically say he was the lead actor in this.
Boooooo for spoiling the Brad Pitt cameo.
So all this time Enemy was actually Mysterio’s gritty origin story. Denis Villeneuve, you sly bastard…
But isn’t Spider Man dead forever?