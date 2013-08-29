James Brown biopic ‘Get On Up’ will dance into theaters October 2014

The James Brown biopic “Get On Up” has set a date on which to get funky.

Universal will release the film on Friday, October 17, 2014.

Chadwick Boseman, who played Jackie Robinson in “42,” is set to star as the Godfather of Soul

Based on the influential singer’s life story, “Get On Up” will chart Brown’s journey from his early childhood poverty to his rise as the Hardest Working Man in Showbusiness, who dominated soul and funk music in the ’60s and ’70s with such smash hits as “I Got You (I Feel Good),” “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” “Super Bad” and “The Payback,” while dealing with racial prejudice during the Civil Rights era.