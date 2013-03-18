James Cameron updates ‘Avatar’ sequel progress: ‘It’s building fast’

James Cameron’s body may still be here on Earth, but his mind is definitely someplace else – kind of like the central characters in his biggest blockbuster.

In a recent interview with lifestyle website Life Goes Strong (via Bleeding Cool), the writer/director confirmed that he is currently hard at work on the scripts for “Avatar 2” and “3” – so much so that he might as well be living with the Na’vi.

“I’m deep into it and I’m living in Pandora right now,” said Cameron “There is that start up torque where you feel it’s coming to you. Then you build up momentum. That’s when it gets fun. The characters talk and it’s writing itself. I’m almost there right now. It’s building fast.”

So does he feel pressure to live up to the first film, which set box-office records when it grossed over $2.7 billion worldwide? And how about a release date?

“Pressure, no,” said Cameron. “It’s a little daunting because sequels are always tricky. You have to be surprising and stay ahead of audience anticipation. At the same time, you have to massage their feet with things that they know and love about the first film. I’ve walked that line in the past, so I’m not too worried about it. At the same time, I definitely have to deliver the goods…As for a release date that will be determined by when I get the script out. No pressure!”

Are you looking forward to the forthcoming "Avatar" sequels?


