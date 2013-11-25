James Franco and Seth Rogen made a shot-by-shot parody of Kanye West’s “Bound 2”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Those of you who have spent the last 15 years disappointed that “Freaks and Geeks” contained zero scenes of James Franco dry humping Seth Rogen on a motorcycle can rejoice, because that image is now a thing that exists in the universe. While killing time on the set of their new movie, “The Interview,” James and Seth decided to recreate their current favorite music video, Kanye West’s amazingly bad “Bound 2.” And they did it shot-by-shot, of course.

I think we can all agree that Seth makes a very beautiful Kim Kardashian.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison:

Follow RIOT on Twitter