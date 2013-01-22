James Franco eyes James Ellroy’s ‘American Tabloid’ as next directorial effort

#James Franco
01.22.13 6 years ago

James Franco just can’t seem to slow down.

He’s involved in no less that three films currently at Sundance, and will soon be seen in “Oz the Great and Powerful” and “The Is the End.”

Now the multi hyphenate is eyeing an adaptation of James Ellroy”s “American Tabloid” as his next directorial effort, he told MTV

Franco is also planning to star, although the film is still in the dearly stages of development. 

“Tabloid” follows a trio of law enforcement officers in the late 1950s and early ’60s, whose increasingly complex associations with the FBI, CIA, and the Mafia eventually lead up the John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

Ellroy’s acclaimed novels “L.A. Confidential” and “The Black Dahlia” were also turned into films.  

Franco’s “Interior. Leather Bar” will premiere later this week at Sundance, along with “Lovelace,” in which he portrays Hugh Hefner. The S&M documentary “Kink,” which he produced, also unspooled at the festival. 

TOPICS#James Franco
TAGSAmerican TabloidJAMES ELLROYjames francoKinkoz the great and powerful

