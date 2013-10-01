The new video from James Franco’s band Daddy is like a party Stefon would attend

This video has everything. There are foxy chicks in short-shorts, lesbian overtones, and gender-bending. There’s a woman in a head wrap, Rudolph Valentino’s actual grave, and the distorted voice of James Franco methodically seeping over everything.

There’s a tattoo of a hummingbird. What’s a tattoo of a hummingbird? It’s something you should probably really think hard about before you go out and get.

There are stained-glass windows, cool motorcycles, a guy with long fingernails in witchy drag.

But there is no Bill Hader and for that, the video suffers.
 

