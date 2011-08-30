James Marsden emasculated in three new ‘Straw Dogs’ clips

I think we can all agree that there have been far too many remakes over the last several years, and one of the last movies that needs an updating is director Sam Peckinpah’s controversial 1971 classic “Straw Dogs”.
Nevertheless, writer/director Rod Lurie is giving it the old school try anyway with this new version (courtesy of Screen Gems, whose output has arguably improved recently) starring James Marsden and Kate Bosworth. This time the setting has been relocated to the American deep South, with Marsden taking on the Dustin Hoffman role and Kate Bosworth playing his wife (a part originated by Susan George).
In the reboot, the David Sumner character has been reimagined as a Hollywood screenwriter who returns with wife Amy to her childhood home to prepare it for sale following the death of her father. Unfortunately Amy hails from the deep South, and the good ol’ boys in town don’t much appreciate David’s city-slicker ways.
In this first clip, a clearly distraught Amy calls poor David a coward, echoing the original film’s thread of emasculation:
Nice… as someone from the “deep” South (whatever the frak that means), clock this piece of garbage as something I’ll never see.
I know we’re just flyover country to some of y’all (except when you have to layover in my airport, which you almost always do), but I have to wonder if some of these people who make films like this have ever stepped foot in a small Southern town.
Come to Athens, or to Columbia, SC, or Auburn, AL, or Helen, GA, or any town in the South, and you won’t find any of these racist, backwoods charactictures anywhere.
Most of my family is from New York, and I can tell y’all without a doubt, I’ve encountered FAR more racism and backwards thinking in the North than in the South.
But that’s just me. Have fun indulging in your stereotypes.
Please, I’m a fellow southerner, so you can lay off the victim act.
Two of my siblings went to Auburn, for instance, and I can guarantee these backwoods caricatures are found in that town. My brother roomed with a guy who looked *exactly* like one of the guys in the pickup scene.
And Auburn’s one of the more enlightened places in the state, far outnumbered by redneck towns like Boaz and Deatsville.
For every Athens in Georgia, there’s a hundred Zebulons, etc. etc.
Oh, and Athens is a town of more than 100,000 people with a massive state university in it. Not exactly a typical southern “small town.”
Same with Auburn.
Nice try, though. The victimized southerner is my own favorite stereotype.
Thanks, Matt C., but your post straight from the Hooterville Board of Tourism is a trifle too defensive. Some stereotypes exist for a reason, and that of the uneducated, racist Southerner is one. One need only look at the Tea Party movement for confirmation that such people exist … and they’re not prowling the streets of Manhattan.