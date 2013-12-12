James McAvoy on why playing Charles Xavier appeals to him

(CBR) Professor Charles Xavier has a major role to play in next summer”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past”. Two major roles, really, as the iconic mutant leader is played by two actors: “X-Men” veteran Patrick Stewart and “First Class” star James McAvoy.

McAvoy recently spoke about the unique appeal of playing Xavier, saying his approach to the character has changed radically since the last time we saw him in “First Class”.

“The personal pleasure for me in “First Class” was presenting a Charles Xavier to the fans, but also a new audience, who”s very different from the Charles that you expected,” McAvoy told Red Carpet News TV. “But he was still very sort of ‘Everything”s going good!” In the second movie I get to present another version of Charles Xavier who”s still very different from the Charles that used to exist, but he”s also remarkably different from the Charles in First Class as well. So what”s great is that even though it”s a sequel, even though it”s a franchise, I keep getting to reinvent Charles Xavier and that”s amazing. I”ve got to do it twice now, because the Charles in this film is unrecognizable from the Charles in the last film as well unrecognizable from the Charles played by Patrick Stewart, who I then get to face up to. That”s sort of theatrical almost, it”s like we”re playing a game with the audience saying ‘Look at the many faces of Charles-Patrick-Stewart-Xavier-McAvoy. It”s really good fun.”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” arrives in theaters on May 23, 2014.

(via Superhero Hype)