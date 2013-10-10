James Murphy remixed David Bowie’s ‘Love Is Lost’: You’re welcome

Chopping and screwing a track of applause is nothing new — and James Murphy re-titles his remix to David Bowie’s “Lost Is Lost” as such. The former LCD Soundsystem frontman tips his hat to composer Steve Reich and his “Clapping Music” in this dark dance redux.

The result of the “Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy For The DFA” is something spirited and menacing, with a wry smile as you put your hands together. Bowie’s lamentations reside in caverns of reverb next to rhythmic sythesizers, the clapping ultimately dying out after a dramatic chorus and then 5 more minutes of music.

Murphy and Bowie spent some time in the lab together as they both worked on Arcade Fire’s “Reflektor,” at least; knowing Bowie’s affinity for the band, he may show up on more than just one song on the double-album. Murphy signed on to produce much of the Montreal band’s new album. Now when is Regine going to sing on a Murphy song, with Bowie directing and acting in the video, hrm?

“Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy for the DFA)” will appear on “The Next Day Extra,” the deluxe reissue of Bowie’s album “The Next Day” which will include “a 10-track companion album with five unheard songs and two remixes, and a DVD featuring four videos from ‘The Next Day.'” It is due in stores and online on Nov. 5.