Jamie Bell is America’s First Spy in first trailer for AMC’s ‘Turn’

#AMC
12.02.13 5 years ago

“In 1778 an American spy was a revolutionary.”

So goes the opening text in the very first trailer for “Turn,” an upcoming AMC series that stars Jamie Bell (“The Adventures of Tintin,” “Jane Eyre”) as Abe Woodruff, a Long Island farmer living behind enemy lines who helps form a spy ring during the British occupation of New York City during the American Revolutionary War. Based on Alexander Rose’s nonfiction tome “Washington’s Spies,” the series also stars Meegan Warner, Daniel Henshall, Burn Gorman and Seth Numrich.

Check out the full trailer below, then let us know whether you’ll be watching when the show premieres next spring.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC
TAGSAMCJAMIE BELLTURNTurn trailerTurn TV show

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP