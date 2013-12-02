Jamie Bell is America’s First Spy in first trailer for AMC’s ‘Turn’

“In 1778 an American spy was a revolutionary.”

So goes the opening text in the very first trailer for “Turn,” an upcoming AMC series that stars Jamie Bell (“The Adventures of Tintin,” “Jane Eyre”) as Abe Woodruff, a Long Island farmer living behind enemy lines who helps form a spy ring during the British occupation of New York City during the American Revolutionary War. Based on Alexander Rose’s nonfiction tome “Washington’s Spies,” the series also stars Meegan Warner, Daniel Henshall, Burn Gorman and Seth Numrich.

