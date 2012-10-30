Jamie Chung and Jaime King join ‘Sin City 2’ as the film starts shooting

#Jessica Alba #Rosario Dawson #Robert Rodriguez
10.30.12 6 years ago

The sexy cast of “Sin City 2” is about to get even sexier.

Easy-on-the-eyes starlets Jamie Chung and Jamie King are joining the starry sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

King played the femme fatale Goldie (and her twin sister) in the 2005 original and will once against step into that role. Chung is taking over the role of the sworld-wielding Miho from model-turned-actress Devon Aoki. 

Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba and Rosario Dawson are also reprising their roles from the first film. Much of the sequel takes place before the events of “Sin City,” allowing Frank (Rourke) and other deceased characters to return from the grave.

Robert Rodriguez (“Machete Kills”) and creator Frank Miller will once again co-direct. “Sin City 2” started shooting yesterday in Austin.

King will soon be seen in “Silent Night.” Chung was recently seen in Zack Snyder’s “Suckerpunch” and in “The Hangover Part II, ” and will next be seen with Russell Crowe and Lucy Liu in RZA’s “The Man With the Iron Fists.” 

 

TOPICS#Jessica Alba#Rosario Dawson#Robert Rodriguez
TAGSA DAME TO KILL FORFRANK MILLERJAIME KINGJAMIE CHUNGJESSICA ALBAMickey RourkeRobert Rodriguezrosario dawsonsin city 2

