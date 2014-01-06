Jane Campion to head 2014 Cannes jury

Filmmaker Jane Campion has found herself in the Palme d’Or mix three times at Cannes: for 1989’s “Sweetie,” 1993’s “The Piano” (which one the prize in a tie with Kaige Chen’s “Farewell My Concubine”) and 2009’s “Bright Star.” She also won a prize for her short film “An Exercise in Discipline – Peel” in 1982. Suffice it to say, she has a rich history with the fest, and now she adds one more notch on her Croisette belt: she’ll be heading up the 2014 edition’s jury.
“It’s a great honor for me to be chosen as the president of the jury,” Campion said in a statement. “To tell the truth I can’t wait. [Cannes] is a mythical place and surprising place where actors reveal themselves, films find their producers and careers are made.”
Added festival president Gilles Jacob (who will be stepping down next year), “Once upon a time there was an unknown young director from Down Under who was no doubt proud enough that the Festival de Cannes was going to present even one of the three short films she had just finished. But they were shot through with such courage and humanity and captured such a unique world that the Festival refused to choose and – in a masterstroke – screened all three, marking the advent of a true master. Jane Campion had arrived, and she brought a whole new style with her.”
To date, Campion is the only female director to have won the Palme d’Or at the festival. She is not, however, the first woman to head up the jury. Actresses Isabelle Huppert and Isabelle Adjani did so in 2009 and 1997 respectively, while Liv Ullmann headed it up in 2001, among others.
Campion’s most recent work, the mini-series “Top of the Lake,” played the Sundance Film Festival a year ago.
The 67th Cannes International Film Festival runs May 14 – 25.
She is, however, the first female director-who-is-not-also-an-actress to head up the jury, which is a bit shameful. Now, will they actually put some women in Competition this year?
“Campion is the only woman to have won the Palme d’Or at the festival”
Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos won the Palme d’Or last year; so maybe you meant the only “woman director”.
Yes. THREE women have won the Palme D’or, Campion is only the first.
Yes.
The confusion is actually the other part of that sentence. He means “headed the jury” rather than “won the Palme d’Or” when he mentions Huppert, Adjani, and Ullmann.
Secondary confusion that came with updating the copy earlier today, actually. Thanks for catching.
I will somewhat controversially ask that is she a big enough name as the honor demands? She hasn’t done much in recent years though Bright Star remains an extremely under-rated achievement.
Even Ang Lee, Daniel Auteuil and Olivier Assayas have been only jury members in recent years and not presidents. You would think of Campion more as a jury member than a president or president of Un Certain Regard. But then again, Tim Burton was one (and made a truly great choice for his Palme).
Perhaps Michael Haneke should be president one day. The Palme guessing games will go through the roof!
Well, depending on who you ask she is most definitely a “big enough name”. However, I think it’s also obvious that this is the festival trying to do a little bit of female director damage control. Hopefully this doesn’t mean they can use this as an excuse to not include any films directed by women on their competition roster because “hey, the president of the jury is a female director!”
If nothing else, she’s a “big enough name” at Cannes where she’s won two Palme d’Ors (one short, one feature) and Cannes are nothing but consistent with their favourites.
I would say she’s absolutely worthy of the role — it doesn’t demand a “big” name, but a respected and accomplished one. (I would call her a stronger candidate than, say, Nanni Moretti two years ago.) She has Palme d’Or wins for both feature and short filmmaking, has been in Competition on two other occasions, and headed the Cinefondation and Short Film juries at last year’s fest. So she’s done her stuff.
Also, “hasn’t done much in recent years”? Does ‘Top of the Lake’ not count at all?
Guy – Thank you for noting that writing/directing/producing one of last year’s most acclaimed pieces of longform storytelling might count as “doing something” in recent years!
-Daniel
I wondered the same thing myself. Apart from The Piano her output has been mixed. And yet although she isn’t as big a name as other presidents, she’s probably good enough. Definitely more deserving than Tarantino in 2004! And I’m excited that a female director and someone from down under has got the job!
This choice thrills me to bits. Jane is clever, artistic, well-liked and uncompromising. I’m sure she will take the role on with aplomb.
And if Cannes are doing some female director damage control, then it’s about bloody time. Claire Denis’ film last year was better directed than about 80% of the competition. And yet it was Un Certain Regard.
Not that I’m obsessing or anything :)