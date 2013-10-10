A-

Watch: Janelle Monae and Miguel share a futuristic flirtation in ‘PrimeTime’ video

10.10.13 5 years ago

Just in time for the kick-off of her North American tour (dates below), Janelle Monae has dropped a new clip from her sophomore studio album “The Electric Lady.”

Featuring critically-acclaimed “neo soul” crooner Miguel, “PrimeTime’s” lyrics focus on a blissful relationship between two lovers, and the video fits the laid-back tune perfectly, with Monae playing an android cocktail waitress (a.k.a. Cindi Mayweather) in a futuristic nightclub who embarks on a flirtation with a male patron (Miguel). The “Jetsons”-style imagery, consistent with the visual aesthetics of Monae’s seven-part “Metropolis” concept series (“Electric Lady” making up the fourth and fifth parts), serves as the backdrop for a sweet romantic story that moves from cocktail lounge to smoky dance club to Miguel’s (a.k.a. Joey Vice) downtown loft, and it all goes down as smooth as the song’s sultry, carefree grooves.

My grade for the video: A-. After checking it out below, rate it for yourself at top left.

Janelle Monae North American tour dates:

OCTOBER

13           Philadelphia, PA                              Electric Factory
14           Washington, DC                               Lincoln Theatre
16           Boston, MA                                        House of Blues
18           New York, NY                                   Apollo Theater
22           Minneapolis, MN                             Skyway Theater
29           Portland, OR                                     Roseland Theater
30           Seattle, WA                                        Showbox SoDo

NOVEMBER

1             San Francisco, CA                            Warfield Theatre
2             Los Angeles, CA                                Club Nokia @ L.A. Live
5             Anaheim, CA                                      House of Blues
6             San Diego, CA                                    House of Blues
7             Phoenix, AZ                                       The Crescent Ballroom
9             Dallas, TX                                           House of Blues
13           Houston, TX                                      House of Blues
15           Kansas City, MO                               Uptown Theater
17           Nashville, TN                                    Ryman Auditorium
19           Raleigh, NC                                         The Ritz             
20           Charlotte, NC                                     The Fillmore Charlotte
22           Orlando, FL                                        Hard Rock Live
23           Miami Beach, FL                              Fillmore Miami Beach @ The Jackie Gleason Theatre
26           Atlanta, GA                                         The Tabernacle

