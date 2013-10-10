Watch: Janelle Monae and Miguel share a futuristic flirtation in ‘PrimeTime’ video

Just in time for the kick-off of her North American tour (dates below), Janelle Monae has dropped a new clip from her sophomore studio album “The Electric Lady.”

Featuring critically-acclaimed “neo soul” crooner Miguel, “PrimeTime’s” lyrics focus on a blissful relationship between two lovers, and the video fits the laid-back tune perfectly, with Monae playing an android cocktail waitress (a.k.a. Cindi Mayweather) in a futuristic nightclub who embarks on a flirtation with a male patron (Miguel). The “Jetsons”-style imagery, consistent with the visual aesthetics of Monae’s seven-part “Metropolis” concept series (“Electric Lady” making up the fourth and fifth parts), serves as the backdrop for a sweet romantic story that moves from cocktail lounge to smoky dance club to Miguel’s (a.k.a. Joey Vice) downtown loft, and it all goes down as smooth as the song’s sultry, carefree grooves.

My grade for the video: A-. After checking it out below, rate it for yourself at top left.

Janelle Monae North American tour dates:



OCTOBER

13 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

14 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre

16 Boston, MA House of Blues

18 New York, NY Apollo Theater

22 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theater

29 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

30 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

NOVEMBER

1 San Francisco, CA Warfield Theatre

2 Los Angeles, CA Club Nokia @ L.A. Live

5 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

6 San Diego, CA House of Blues

7 Phoenix, AZ The Crescent Ballroom

9 Dallas, TX House of Blues

13 Houston, TX House of Blues

15 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

19 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

20 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

22 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

23 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach @ The Jackie Gleason Theatre

26 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle