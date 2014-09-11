Janelle Monae seems to come from a better, sleeker planet, but she rejoined ours to teach the cast of “Sesame Street” a very important lesson. Watch as the ArchAndroid-cum-Electric Lady jives with the Children's Television Workshop to educate about “the Power of Yet.” Sincerely catchy.
Janelle Monae Ruled ‘Sesame Street’ with the Power of Yet
Louis VIrtel 09.11.14 4 years ago
