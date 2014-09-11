Janelle Monae Ruled ‘Sesame Street’ with the Power of Yet

#Sesame Street
09.11.14 4 years ago

Janelle Monae seems to come from a better, sleeker planet, but she rejoined ours to teach the cast of “Sesame Street” a very important lesson. Watch as the ArchAndroid-cum-Electric Lady jives with the Children's Television Workshop to educate about “the Power of Yet.” Sincerely catchy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sesame Street
TAGSJANELLE MONAESESAME STREET

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP