Jason Aldean ignites Burn It Down tour

01.09.14 5 years ago

We smell pyro… Country superstar Jason Aldean will hit the road with his 2014 Burn It Down tour starting May 1.

The outing, which includes Florida Georgia Line and Tyler Farr, will alight in 50 cities, including stops at several baseball stadiums across the country, making Aldean one of the few country artists with an audience big enough to play stadiums.

Stops include Washington, D.C.”s Nationals Park, Philadelphia”s Citizens Bank Park, Pittsburgh”s PNC Park and Cincinnati”s Great American Ball Park.

“It”s no secret that I grew up dreaming of playing baseball stadiums, I just thought it would be as a first basemen,” Aldean said in a statement.

Aldean is no stranger to stadiums, having played University of Georgia”s Sandford Stadium, Chicago”s Wrigley Field and Boston”s Fenway Park last year.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Jan. 24. While exact dates haven”t been announced, below are the cities Aldean will visit.

2014 BURN IT DOWN TOUR Stops:

Roanoke, VA                       
State College, PA                      
Atlantic City, NJ                     
Birmingham, AL
Atlanta, GA
Baton Rouge, LA**                            
Jacksonville, FL**                 
Darien, NY                 
Cincinnati, OH                     
Washington, D.C.               
Pittsburgh, PA
Twin Lakes, WI*  **              
Philadelphia, PA
Hartford, CT
Detroit Lakes, MN **
Prairie du Chien, WI*  **
Chicago, IL
St. Louis, MO
Toronto, ONT
Saratoga Springs, NY
Bangor, ME
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Virginia Beach, VA
Knoxville, TN
Lexington, KY
Denver, CO
Albuquerque, NM
Phoenix, AZ
San Diego, CA
Irvine, CA
Mountain View, CA
Sacramento, CA
Winnipeg, MB
Bismarck, ND
Sioux Falls, SD
Erie, PA
Detroit, MI
Tampa, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
San Antonio, TX
Houston, TX
Dallas, TX

* Florida Georgia Line will not appear
** Tyler Farr will not appear            

 

