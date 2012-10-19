Jason Aldean’s ‘Night Train’ pulls into No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Country superstar Jason Aldean will have a big bow next week with his fifth studio album, “Night Train.” The set will top the Billboard 200 with sales of up to 420,000, making it the second-highest debut of the year behind Mumford & Sons” 600,000 copies for “Babel.” That album, which has spent three weeks at No. 1, drops to No. 2.

“Night Train” will be one of four debut next week: Brandy”s comeback album, “Two Eleven” will likely bow at No. 3 with sales of up to 70,000 (read my interview with Brandy here). Scotty McCreery”s holiday album, “Christmas With Scotty McCreery” is headed for a No .4 start, while Jamey Johnson”s “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran” comes in at No. 5, according to Hits Daily Double.

Filling out the rest of the Top 10 are Pink”s “The Truth About Love” is No. 5, moving up to 35,000 copies. Miguel”s “Kaleidoscope Dream” and Little Big Town”s “Tornado” are in a dead heat for No. 7, which both projected to sell between 21,000 and 24,000.

Adele”s “21” continues its run near the top of the charts, selling up to 22,000, which is enough to land at No. 9. Kiss”s “Monster,” which bowed this week at No. 3, will drop to No. 10.