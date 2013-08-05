Jason Bateman, Ed Helms, Jason Sudeikis are Mumford & Sons in new video

Band wanders down a dusty road. Band in a barn. Band in a boat. Band under old-timey lightbulbs. Band in matching outfits. Band metaphorically making out with itself. Band making out with itself.
With exception to the latter, the new music video for Mumford & Sons’ “Hopeless Wanderer” makes fun of the folksy tropes of roots rock bands with the help of Jason Bateman, Ed Helms, Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte starring as Mumford & Sons themselves.
What starts out as a normal, sun-spattered trip into a grassy field turns into literal chaos as two “Horrible Bosses” leads, Helms and Sudeikis’ “Saturday Night Live” cohort Forte bang out comedy gold. Homoeroticism, unbearable melancholy, banjo solos, The Who-inspired breakage, dripping instruments, vaudeville and a singularly spectacular beard combine for this effective interpretation of the “Babel” track.
Shows you that Mumford & Sons knows what you think about them. And about folk-rock videos in general. Don’t kick the kick drum.
Ed Helms was not in “Horrible Bosses.” It should read: 2/3 of the “Horrible Bosses” leads, plus Forte and Helms.
The sentence is poorly written. It does infer that Bateman and Sudeikis are the “Horrible Bosses” leads and then names Helms and identifies Forte as “Sudeikis’s SNL cohort.” She just muddled that part right up, but this is a blurb, so no much effort involved.