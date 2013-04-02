Jason Dohring officially set for ‘Veronica Mars’ film

#Kickstarter
04.02.13 5 years ago 5 Comments
What? You seriously thought they were going to make a “Veronica Mars” movie without Logan Echolls?
Series creator and feature adaptation mastermind Rob Thomas formally announced on Tuesday (April 2) that Jason Dohring is officially committed to return for the upcoming “Veronica Mars” film.
Thomas made the announcement on the film’s Kickstarter page, which is still taking donations and stands at over $4.4 million with 10 days remaining to pledge.
We now have three actors officially cast. Veronica. Logan and the waiter who says, ‘Your check, sir,'” Thomas writes. “Don’t worry. We’re busily working on bringing your favorites into the fold. As a Veronica Mars backer, you’ll be the first to know.”
That means, presumably, that additional cast members will be signed on a piecemeal basis, allowing Thomas to make many posts on the Kickstarter blog and encouraging reporters to link to said Kickstarter page over and over again as the deadline nears.
Bad-Boy-turned-Good-Boy-turned-Bad-Boy-turned-Good-Boy-turned-Bad-Boy-turned-Good-Boy-turned… whatever-he-was-when-we-left Logan Echolls was a fan favorite, with Dohring serving as the face who launched a thousand ‘ships. 
Dohring has most recently been seen on “Ringer” and, apparently, on an episode of “Rules of Engagement.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kickstarter
TAGSJason Dohringkickstarterrob thomasVERONICA MARS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP